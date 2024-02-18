Live Your Best Life While Getting A University Degree In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Are you an international student gearing up to study at the American University of Sharjah or the University of Sharjah and seeking international student housing? Or do you already live in the UAE and want to impress your parents with safe and convenient university dorm options where you can focus and thrive?

Check out Nest the Middle East's premier student apartments to rent!

Choose from a private or shared student accommodation including studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom student apartment that comes with a private bathroom, bed, desk, wardrobe and more with clean, contemporary designs. Our 12 sleek buildings are gender-segregated so you won't need to worry about moving around in your PJs. There's lots to do as well! You get to enjoy the dining hall, gym, art room, gaming room, music room and swimming pool and make new friends beyond campus! Pick up coffee from Costa downstairs, visit Ink for your printing needs around the corner, rent a bike or scooter from Yalla and zip over to class.

Focus on exams instead of chores thanks to weekly housekeeping and on-request laundry services. Utilities and high-speed WiFi is all included so you won't need to worry about accounts and bills. Breathe easy with shaded trees, parks and greenery and enjoy your downtime to the max! Nest is located in Aljada – Sharjah's beautiful new downtown area, and enjoy the Middle East's largest skate park along with padel courts, shopping, entertainment, cafés, a free outdoor cinema and the Zad food truck park. It's a city within a city and, thanks to brand-new roads, only 20 minutes from northern Dubai!

Live your best life at Nest – the all-inclusive housing complex designed with your interests in mind – and keep your parents at ease too!
















