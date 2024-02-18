(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Austin, Texas, USA, October 11, 2023 –“You can't put a price on peace of mind.” This timeless saying succinctly and unerringly captures the core value proposition offered by KM Capital Management to its wide-ranging and diverse customer base.

Whether you're an emerging talent or an established name in your respective field, the quest for financial stability can often be a daunting journey – riddled with jargon, uncertainty, and potential pitfalls.

This is where Joey Feste and his top-notch team at KM Capital Management come in to shake things up. What really makes this team special is not just how smart they are with money but how much they care about figuring out what's important to each person they work with. They give personalized money advice that you won't find anywhere else. In simple terms, they make the confusing world of financial planning easy to navigate, especially for athletes and entertainers.

By using the latest financial tools, really studying the market, and drawing from their own extensive experience, they make complicated financial stuff easier to understand. Furthermore, they tackle the money problems that can often trip up people in high-paying but unstable careers.

And instead of giving one-size-fits-all advice, Joey Feste and his team create custom financial plans that really make a difference. So, let's go deeper than just talking about the basics. Let's really explore how KM Capital Management is making the complicated world of finance much simpler for people working in sports and entertainment.

Before we dive into the wide range of services that KM Capital Management provides, let's first get a grip on the big idea that sparked its creation.“We wanted to create a family office for athletes and entertainers and make it to where we could touch every area of their financial life and give them input on that and advice,” said Joey Feste. Whether it's sorting out bills or haggling over car and house prices, Joey Feste and his crew aim to offer a well-rounded approach to financial health for their clients.

Financial management is not merely a game of numbers; it's a nuanced strategy involving long-term wealth preservation. Joey Feste articulates,“Our goal is to elevate their credit scores above the 800 mark, thereby reducing their lending costs significantly.” But the scope doesn't stop there; they actively identify and address the often-overlooked financial gaps, making sure no financial opportunities are left unexplored.

Gone are the days when unpaid bills would tarnish a client's credit score. KM Capital ensures everything is paid on time, from utility bills to insurance premiums, leaving no room for errors.

Buying a car or a house usually means a great deal of negotiation, and KM Capital ensures their clients are never taken for a ride.“We negotiate cars, negotiate houses, and review leases,” explains Joey Feste, emphasizing how they also secure the best financing rates for clients.

The firm places a strong emphasis on financial literacy. They break down complicated financial jargon into easy-to-understand terms, empowering their clients with the information needed to protect themselves.

According to Joey Feste, the personal touch sets KM Capital apart.“We're not just sign a guy, manage his money, meet with him on a quarterly basis,” he said. Their weekly check-ins and hands-on approach are geared towards building lasting relationships.

One of the unique and standout aspects of KM Capital's service is their forward-thinking investment approach. They look beyond the confines of traditional investment avenues like stocks, bonds, or mutual funds. Instead, they actively help their clients develop and launch their own entrepreneurial endeavors.“But one of the things that we have found is, especially over the 20 years, athletes would get deals or ideas, and they would try to go put them together themselves. And all of a sudden, they'd come to us and say,“It didn't work.”” explains Joey Feste.

When it comes to offering alternative paths to financial stability, KM Capital Management has proven acumen in the realm of franchising. They don't merely dabble in setting up franchises; they offer an end-to-end process. From identifying the right opportunity to setting up operations and beyond, they ensure their clients are well-prepared for a prosperous life after their athletic careers have ended. This essentially ensures that they not only have a Plan A but also a strategically sound Plan B.

In an industry where reputation can make or break opportunities, Joey Feste and his team acknowledge the hurdles in establishing a new name.“In this business, it's all about branded reputation. So roadblocks were my firm being unknown because it's brand new,” Joey Feste elaborates. However, it's their relentless pursuit of performance excellence, combined with a commitment to transparent and ethical business practices, that has steadily solidified their reputation in a fiercely competitive space.

Joey Feste considers one of the most gratifying aspects of his role to be the genuine, personal relationships he develops with clients.“With all the dynamics of the weight they carry in performing in football, the weight they carry with their families, financially, wives, children, I want to make sure they're okay too, personally,” he explains. This goes beyond merely understanding their financial pressures; it encompasses a holistic understanding of their life challenges, aspirations, and well-being. Joey Feste's approach places a premium on the human element, underlining the depth and sincerity of client interactions that go far beyond the norm.

Joey Feste and KM Capital Management go above and beyond to understand the specific needs of their clients. With comprehensive services that tackle everything from basic bill payments to complex investment strategies, they make the challenging world of finance accessible, manageable, and much less intimidating. As they continue to improve and expand their range of services, they remain committed to one primary goal: simplifying their clients' lives, one financial decision at a time.





