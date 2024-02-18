Everything You Need To Know About Apple's 2023 Keynote

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Have you seen or missed the Apple Big Event 2023? If you missed this big announcement day live stream, you can check it again and replay on its page and find out the announcement of new iPhone 15 models during its“Wonderlust” keynote. We have summed up the most important parts of the event below in this article so that you can go through and get the main points of it.

There is a rumor that Apple will unveil the iPhone models of the next generation, such as the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. And this time the company will use titanium for the“Pro” models instead of stainless steel.

Titanium will give a number of benefits. It could be lighter because of that the bezels around the screen could look slightly thinner. Of course, its looks would be different from the iPhone 14 Pro. Also, check out refurbished phone for an affordable price and save significant money on Apple Refurbished Phones.

Furthermore, Apple will switch its proprietary Lightning port for a more standard USB-C port due to EU regulation. So, it is going to be fantastic to see how Apple pitches this change - and how future iPhone buyers react to this change. So, let's start Apple's 2023 Keynote and update on software release on iPhones. Also available, budget-friendly on Refurbished iPhones on a couple of online stores, go and check your desirable Apple iPhone online.

Apple also revealed an incredible phone of the next generation iPhone models. The iPhones, you must love and tend to buy it. These iPhones have been available since September 22 at Stores and you can make a purchase now.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in two sizes with Super Retina XDR and A16 bionic chip. It has also peak brightness, a new contour edge and color embedded throughout the phone. This phone is available in five colors.

Besides these, it offers a new advanced camera system, including 48 megapixels auto portrait mode and recording in 4K capability. The phone includes easier capability to connect with your friends via location sharing and voice isolation capability. You'll get road assistance and emergency SOS too.

As per Apple,” The iPhone 15 is the“most Pro iPhone they've ever made.” available from September 22 in stores. Here is a description of a new model look.



Comes in titanium now

New software features with gaming

The back glass is more repairable

Having a new action button replaces mute and is now programmable

A latest A17 Pro chip with a three-nanometer process

Having a pro camera features multiple lenses and the company claims that having this camera is the equivalent of having seven camera lenses and 48 megapixels.

Has no silent switch. It has a speed of 10 gigabytes per second.

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with its flagship camera capabilities, including:



25% larger sensor

120 mm-equivalent lens.

f/2.8 aperture.

USB- C Connector

AirPods

iCloud iOS17

Conclusion

Now these new iPhone models are available in our online stores from 22nd september and you can check them out online to choose one.