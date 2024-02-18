19-Year-old son of YouTube’s former CEO dies at UC Berkeley

(MENAFN) Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, received news via Facebook that her 19-year-old son was discovered deceased at the University of California, Berkeley.



The incident occurred at the Clark Kerr Campus, a student housing complex, where a student was found unresponsive around 4:23 PM regional time on Tuesday, as confirmed by UC Berkeley spokesperson Janet Gilmore.



Esther Wojcicki, the victim's grandmother, validated his passing and identified him in a Facebook post the following day.



“My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension,” Esther Wojcicki declared.



She stated that Troper was “the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being.”



The Berkeley Fire Department promptly responded to the complex and informed the University of California Police Department that they were "attempting life-saving measures" on the student, according to Gilmore. Upon the arrival of campus police, the Berkeley Fire Department had already declared the student deceased.



Gilmore mentioned that there were no indications of foul play, and an investigation into the death was initiated.



As stated by his grandmother, Troper "was just getting started" in his second semester of his sophomore year at UC Berkeley, where he was studying math "and was truly loving it."



Apart from "thriving academically," Esther Wojcicki mentioned that Troper had a "strong community of friends," both from his dorm and his fraternity.

MENAFN18022024000045015839ID1107866008