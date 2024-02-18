Mustafizur Rahman Taken To Hospital After Blow To Head During Training Session

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Bangladesh Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been rushed to the hospital in Chattogram after being hit on his head during a training session with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Comilla Victorians at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mustafizur was positioned close to his bowling mark when he was struck by a shot from Litton Das, who was batting in a nearby net. The left-arm paceman suffered a bleeding injury and was promptly provided with initial medical assistance at the venue before being transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to Cricbuzz.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Comilla were preparing for their next BPL game against Sylhet Strikers, which is scheduled on Monday.

"During practice a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rrahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately had shifted him to Imperial hospital," Zahidul Islam," the team physio said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"After CT scan we are satisfied that he had only external injury. There is no intracranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches on the open wound," he added.

