Technology firms commit to combatting deceitful application of AI in 2024 elections

(MENAFN) On Friday, the foremost technology firms committed to combatting the deceitful application of artificial intelligence (AI) during the 2024 elections.



In a collective declaration, 20 tech giants, such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, as well as X, pledged to collaborate in identifying and addressing detrimental AI content.



"Today at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), leading technology companies pledged to help prevent deceptive AI content from interfering with this year’s global elections in which more than four billion people in over 40 countries will vote," the declaration mentioned.



The announcement coincided with the 60th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), where the most urgent security issues facing the world are being discussed during the three-day gathering in Munich.



"The ‘Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections’ is a set of commitments to deploy technology countering harmful AI-generated content meant to deceive voters," the announcement noted.



The statement highlighted that the companies signing the pledge commit to jointly developing tools to identify and tackle the online dissemination of such AI content, "drive educational campaigns, and provide transparency, among other concrete steps."



The agreement represents a significant stride in protecting online communities from harmful AI content and builds upon the continuous efforts of individual companies, as per the announcement.



The companies, as per the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in the 2024 Elections, have committed to specific obligations, containing "developing and implementing technology to mitigate risks related to Deceptive AI Election content, including open-source tools where appropriate."



The statement added that Adobe, Amazon, Anthropic, Arm, ElevenLabs, Google, IBM, Inflection AI, LinkedIn, McAfee, Meta, Microsoft, Nota, OpenAI, Snap Inc., Stability AI, TikTok, Trend Micro, Truepic, along with X have signed the accord as of Friday.

