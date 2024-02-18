Yazan Al Homsi's Career Journey From The Middle East To North America

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) An experienced managing partner in venture capital, Saudi Arabian-born Yazan Al Homsi has managed the growth of companies in multiple countries. In 2017, he launched his investment firm, Founders Round Capital in Vancouver, Canada. He has also founded Catalystwire Communications DMCC in Dubai.

This is Al Homsi's career journey from the Middle East to North America.

Yazan Al Homsi's Educational Background and Internship

Al Homsi lived in Saudi Arabia until he was 11. His family then emigrated to Canada, living first in Toronto and then in Montreal. Some years later, his family returned to Saudi Arabia, where Al Homsi completed his last two high school years.

Offered a place at McGill University in Montreal, Al Homsi moved back to Canada to pursue higher education. He achieved a bachelor's degree in finance in 2004.

During his university studies, Al Homsi earned a coveted internship, limited to the top 5% of his class. He completed this six-month internship at General Motors between 2002 and 2003. The internship provided him with the valuable experience of observing the inner workings of a major corporation.

Yazan Al Homsi's Early Career in Canada

Following his degree, Al Homsi secured his first full-time position as a sales representative at Imperial Oil, where ExxonMobil holds a majority stake. He worked in the Toronto office for 18 months. During this time, Al Homsi honed his sales skills and expanded his expertise beyond finance.

Afterwards, with plans to return to Montreal to spend time with his brother, Al Homsi ventured into entrepreneurship. He partnered with a friend to establish a cafe bistro called Cafe Noir.

This enterprise gave Al Homsi experience in staff management and training over 14 months. However, when offered an advisory role in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and initial public offerings (IPO) by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), he couldn't resist the opportunity.

Yazan Al Homsi at PwC in the Middle East

Al Homsi accepted the senior consultant role at PwC and relocated to the Middle East. He dedicated the next 12 years to his career at the company, advancing through various roles to become a senior manager.

As a senior manager, Al Homsi's responsibilities included overseeing financial due diligence and valuation, which encompassed:



Identifying critical deal-related issues.

Conducting comprehensive, high-level analytical procedures on financial statements. Recognizing the financial accounting implications of transactions.

He performed these tasks across diverse industries such as retail, distribution, real estate, and manufacturing. He also conducted meetings with top-level executives, including CEOs, CFOs, presidents, and vice presidents.

In addition, Al Homsi managed numerous financial feasibility study projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. In these projects, he led consultant teams, guiding them through the process of:



Creating financial models.

Preparing financial statements. Conducting key analyses.

On top of this, Al Homsi held management meetings to discuss client strategies and return on investment prospects, among other matters. He also assessed the feasibility of new projects in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, evaluating these projects against specific metrics and regulatory requirements.

After working as a senior manager for three years, Al Homsi became a director at PwC. He stayed in the role for just over three years.

Yazan Al Homsi Returns to Canada to Launch Investment Company

While at PwC, Al Homsi obtained his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He also expanded his network of small-cap investment contacts in Canada and beyond. And he engaged in personal investments to uncover opportunities for generating alpha.

Al Homsi recognized that small-cap investments often yield substantial alpha as many investors overlook them. In 2017, he relocated to Canada and launched his investment company Founders Round Capital in Vancouver .

In the early days of Founders Round Capital, Al Homsi worked with companies that had promising business plans, inspiring stories, and strong management teams. He supported these small-cap businesses' journeys from the private sector to the public markets.

Investment Opportunities in Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver is Canada's fastest-growing economy. Some of the city's key economic sectors include technology and digital entertainment. Vancouver is also the third-greenest city in the world and boasts a thriving, eco-friendly economy.

Numerous venture capital firms in Vancouver serve early-stage and high-growth companies. Al Homsi's Founders Round Capital sits alongside venture capital companies like 7 Gate Ventures, Kensington Capital, and Yaletown Partners.

Yazan Al Homsi Establishes New Company in Dubai

In 2018, Al Homsi founded Catalystwire Communications DMCC in Dubai. He now serves as the managing partner for Catalystwire Communications and Founders Round Capital and helps guide businesses toward financial success.

Al Homsi frequently commutes between Canada and Dubai to maintain his ties in the Middle East.

About Yazan Al Homsi

Yazan Al Homsi is an entrepreneur and technology investor renowned for his proficiency in financial modeling, financial analysis, and team coordination. His skills have led him to manage the growth of numerous technology and healthcare companies.

Today, Al Homsi is a managing partner for several venture capital firms. These roles have gained him a strong reputation in the investing space.

Follow Yazan Al Homsi on LinkedIn .