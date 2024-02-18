Appsgenii & Boxesgen Announces The CEO: Leading The Way In Packaging Excellence Across The USA & UK

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Pudsey, United Kingdom, October 16, 2023 – Mudassir Malik is a technology enthusiast, seasoned professional with experience in cutting edge technology projects around Mobile, Web 3.0 & Automation, Malik has expertise in creating and building tech-relationships and developing roadmap in new business avenues for Startups and Enterprises in Robotic Process Automation, Cloud Services, Custom Software Development, ERP, CRM Development, Mobile & Web Based Products.







He is Founder and driving force behind IT Services company AppsGenii Technologies , a successful company established in 2010. He is CTO for GharPar Technologies and CEC Members of P@SHA ( Pakistan Software Houses Associated for IT/ITES ). He also owns BoxesGen, a custom packaging company in the USA . Malik holds a degree in Software Engineering and has worked with international organizations before starting AppsGenii. Since then he has skill-fully managed the growth of AppsGenii Technologies and started various other ventures along the way including CodeWorking, Aventrio, Technogics, DentiNect & BoxesGen.

AppsGenii Technologies enable clients to outperform the competition and stay ahead of the innovation curve. Our business experiences are real and so are the results that we bring to our clients. We are always in search of exploring new frontiers for our partners to transform their businesses, their thinking and their end results. Throughout all of the assigned phases, our team concentrate on design, usability, functionality and execution.

Maximize the Quality of your Projects with the Top 1% I.T Talent, We specialize in Web & Mobile Technologies with cutting edge Development using Blockchain, Ai & Web 2.0/3.0 Technology stacks. We work a lot on Staff Augmentation and it took us some time to figure out the right mix of processes, Having the right-sized team is critical to any successful project and, as they enter new phases of maturity, sometimes it's necessary to add new members who are just right for the job. Our IT staffing services provide the speed, professional acumen and flexibility your team needs to scale quickly and complete development on time.



Mobile Games Development

Mobile Apps Development (Flutter, ReactNative & Native iOS/ Android)

CMS (Shopify, Magento & WordPress Development)

Web – Node, Angular & React, RubyOnRails & Laravel.

DevOps – AWS & Azure Management. Staff Augmentation – Tech/ Non-Tech

BoxesGen, a custom packaging company based in the USA and a part of AppsGenii Technologies, has achieved remarkable milestones in a remarkably short span of time. Since its inception, the company has carved a niche for itself as a go-to destination for businesses seeking custom packaging solutions in the UK that not only protect their products but also elevate their brand image.

CEO – AppsGenii Technologies
CTO – GharPar Technologies
CEC Member P@SHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES)
CEO – BoxesGen

Contacting Details BoxesGen

Name: Mudassir Malik

Email:

USA: +1 510 850 4645

Pakistan: +92 321 6443388

UK: +44 7586 473810

22-S, Imperial Commercial Block,

Paragon City Barki Road

Lahore, Pakistan

28 Calverley Moor Avenue

Leeds

West Yorkshire

LS28 8EL

