The Race To 8 Tries: Can Anyone Beat The RWC Record?

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) In the history of the Rugby World Cup, no man has scored more than eight tries. Following the pool stage of this year's edition of the tournament, several stars of the game are within striking distance of this record. But, could any of them actually break it? Let's take a look.

Who currently holds the record?

Before we start looking at the contenders to the throne, let's first examine why players currently hold the try-scoring record.

Currently, the eight-try record is jointly shared by three players:



Jonah Lomu (1999)

Bryan Habana (2007) Julian Savea (2015)

These three players are undoubtedly legends of the game. But, could anyone really join this illustrious list or set a new record entirely? Let's examine the chances of all the runners and riders before the knockout stages start.

A look at the challengers...

#1 Damian Penaud (France) – 6 tries

This sparkling French wing already has six tries at this Rugby World Cup. Plus, he's in sparkling form: three of these tries came in his last pool game.

Penaud will need to play a vital role if France are going to make it to the final. After all, he's a man who not only makes the game look simple, but also makes the game much easier for his teammates.

The biggest challenge to Penaud claiming the record is France's route to the final. Should they make it this far, you'd back him to break the record. But, a tough quarter-final encounter with the Springboks looms.

#2 Damian McKenzie (New Zealand) – 5 tries

Known as the 'smiling assassin', Damian McKenzie has been in incredible form so far in this Rugby World Cup and he's already crossed the line five times.

But, of all the players on this list, McKenzie faces the toughest task in reaching the milestone. As is New Zealand's depth, he's not guaranteed a starting spot (even though he has given the coach a lot to think about). Plus, New Zealand face Ireland in the quarter-finals and they'll go into this game as the underdogs.

Should he start in the knockout games and New Zealand reach the final, he's likely to get to eight. However, there's also a chance the All Blacks exit the tournament in the next round and he finishes the tournament with five tries.

#3 Henry Arundell (England) – 5 tries

Henry Arundell has had a bit of a strange tournament. After all, he's only played in one of England's games but he's notched five tries.

Since, many pundits have been clamouring for him to break into England's starting XV . However, Steve Borthwick has resisted such a move. Unless he changes tact for the knockout stages, Arundell is unlikely to break the record.

#4 Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales) – 5 tries

Louis Rees-Zammit is one of the quickest players on the planet. An instinctual finisher who is a constant try-scoring threat, Rees-Zammit entered this discussion after scoring a hat-trick of tries against Georgia and taking his overall tally to five.

But, can he get to eight? Well, Wales will fancy their chances against Argentina in the quarter-finals. If they continue to progress, Rees-Zammit will have a genuine chance.

Could anybody else mount a challenge?

At face value, these four players have the best chance of breaking the record. But, as Louis Rees-Zammit and Henry Arundell have shown, one game can make all the difference. So, keep an eye out for young French sensation Louis Bielle-Biarrey and New Zealand's latest up-and-coming star Will Jordan, who both sit on four tries.

So, will anyone actually break the record? It's difficult to say. But, based on where the current record holders were at this stage of the competition, it is certainly possible.

However, to break the record, one of these players must score multiple tries in the stage of the competition where it matters the most. If any of these players gets to 8 or 9, they'll likely lead their team to the title.