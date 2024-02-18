Smart Box Storage Aims To Expand Its Self Storage Services In Dubai

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Dubai, UAE, October 23, 2023, Evertise AI PR – Smartbox Storage is thrilled to announce the expansion of its revolutionary self-storage solutions in the United Arab Emirates. With a vision to redefine convenience and flexibility in self storage services in Dubai, Smartbox Storage is set to become the leading name in secure, hassle-free, and cost-effective storage solutions across the gulf region.

Smartbox Storage takes a modern approach to the traditional concept of self-storage, aiming to make storage simpler and more accessible to individuals and businesses in the UAE.

SmartBoxStorage's expansion reaffirms Dubai's status as a global logistics hub, thanks to its business-friendly regulations and strategic geographic location. Dubai is renowned for its strong industrial and logistics credentials, offering purpose-built infrastructure, specialized zones, extensive transportation networks, and valuable government collaborations within Dubai Industrial City. These logistics solutions not only support but also enhance the industrial sector in this dynamic region.

SmartBoxStorage is the leading privately owned self storage company in the United Arab Emirates. The Smart box Storage Dubai with its purpose built storage facilities and robust technical infrastructure is taking the hassle out of storage and making it simple. With just a few clicks, businesses in Dubai can choose a space unit, reserve a unit, make a payment and more! As one of the U.A.E's best individual storage operations, you'll always find a storage facility that is convenient and clean. SmartBoxStorage' also offers heated and cooled space units, video surveillance monitoring, secure gated access, and moving truck rentals.

Media Contact:

Address: Al Qouz Industrial Area 3, 4th Interchange, P.O. Box 92572, Dubai – UAE.

Phone: +971 4 3389993

Mobile:+971 50 1047860 | +971 551715004

Email:

Website:



