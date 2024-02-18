A Celebration Of Health And Community At The 5Th Annual Women, Wine & Wellness Expo With Visionary Entrepreneur Rosalidia Dubon

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) San Carlos, CA - October 25, 2023 – GettingFeatured - The Women, Wine & Wellness Expo returns to San Carlos for another evening of networking, community-building and inspirational talks led by an exceptional slate of speakers brought together by entrepreneur and marketing specialist Rosalidia Dubon. Set to take place at the Skyway Center starting at 6pm on Thursday, October 26, 2023, this expo celebrates the essence of female empowerment, the art of fine wine, and the pursuit of holistic well-being.







Now in its 5th year, the event will be emceed by Chandra Brooks, an award-winning entrepreneur and TEDx speaker. She will be joined by Martha Hernandez, founder of MadeBOS and ESO Ventures; Carmen Rosas, CEO and Founding Attorney; Noelia Corzo, San Mateo County District 2 Supervisor; and Jose Badillo, self-made millionaire and President of Advance Staffing, Inc. to inspire financial wellness and growth while promoting community collaboration.







Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample locally produced food and wine from different Bay Area restaurants and to experience exquisite culinary offerings from Lucetti's on 25th, Barfia USA, PJ's Pizza and Del Oro Taqueria. Guests can also discover local wellness and beauty brands like Divina Skincare and Botanicals, Neeshi and Optavia.







Proceeds will provide scholarships to underserved youths from the Bay Area to have access to leadership and entrepreneurship training.

With raffles, prizes and a stellar panel, this year's Women, Wine & Wellness Expo is an experience not to be missed.

“Over the years, we've seen the way that conversations and connections turn into life-long learning and life skills that we can readily apply in the workplace and in our communities,” said Rosalidia Dubon. “Bring a friend to this year's Women, Wine & Wellness Expo, enjoy an unforgettable evening of empowerment and entertainment, and become a part of our extended community of innovators, leaders and collaborators in the Silicon Valley.”

Tickets for the Women, Wine & Wellness Expo are available for purchase online. For more information, please visit the link at

