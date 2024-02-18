“From Warsaw To The World: Vitkac's Arkadiusz Likus Joins The Elite Business Of Fashion 500 Class Of 2023”

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Warsaw, Poland, October 27, 2023 – In an unprecedented achievement that firmly establishes Poland on the global luxury retail map, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop is proud to announce the induction of its Founder and CEO, Arkadiusz Likus , into the illustrious Business of Fashion #BoF500 Class of 2023 . This marks a significant milestone as Likus becomes the first Polish national to receive this honor.

From the vibrant streets of West Berlin, where his initial inspirations were kindled, Arkadiusz Likus embarked on a journey that would eventually redefine Poland's luxury retail landscape. His unwavering commitment to excellence and visionary leadership led to the successful introduction of renowned luxury brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent , and Louis Vuitton, solidifying Vitkac's status as the premier destination for luxury fashion in Poland.

Arkadiusz's leadership has been instrumental in bringing a host of prestigious global luxury brands to the heart of Poland, thereby revolutionizing the Polish luxury retail scene. Vitkac, under his stewardship, has not only contributed significantly to the growth of luxury retail in the country but also established itself as a key player in the global luxury retail industry.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to witness Arkadiusz's induction into the #BoF500. This is not just a personal victory for him, but also a monumental achievement for Vitkac and the entire Polish luxury retail sector,” said Mateusz Ciba, General Manager of Vitkac.“Arkadiusz's foresight and determination have been the driving force behind the transformation of Poland's luxury retail landscape, and this honor is a fitting tribute to his exceptional journey and contributions to the industry.”

The inclusion of Arkadiusz Likus in the #BoF500 list is a testament to his unparalleled contributions to the world of fashion and luxury retail. This prestigious accolade serves as a recognition of his relentless pursuit of excellence and the tremendous impact he has had on the industry, both in Poland and internationally.

Founded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men's and women's designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned VITKAC department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, VITKAC boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Gucci, Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2 , and Rick Owens , Vitkac Luxury Online Shop caters to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious and high-end clientele.





Name: Celestine O. Chukumba Ph.D.

Company : InterSearchMedia Luxury Digital Agency USA

Website:

Email:

Address: Warsaw, Poland