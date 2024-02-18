Security America Mortgage Offers A Construction Loan Calculator For Your Dream Home

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)













How One-Time Close Construction Loans Will Benefit Borrowers?

A one-time close construction loan will benefit your borrowers because the borrower only has to qualify once, and it reduces the risk for them. If you are a lender, you would also see that there are fixed interest rates and reduced closing costs, which would benefit your borrowers. Also, the single appraisal valuation gets rid of surprises.

Benefits of the VA One-Time Close Loan

Providing Zero Out of Pocket, 100% VA One-Time Close Construction Loans

Only one closing so need to requalify

One closing means less closing costs and only one appraisal needed

One closing means your rate is locked in and protected.

How Long Does It Take To Close On A VA Construction Loan?

That depends on the borrower and the stage of the process. Do you own your land or still need to find it? Do you have a builder with approved plans? If you have everything lined up on your end then you can close quickly.

Permanent VA Financing for Construction Loans

If you already opted for temporary financing and the home is almost complete you should shop for a permanent loan. If you're a Veteran then you probably want a permanent VA loan.

Do I need a certificate of eligibility (COE) for a construction loan?

You only need a COE for a va construction loan not an alternative one like FHA, conventional, and USDA.

Can you buy land with a VA construction loan?

Yes, as long as you close on the land and construction at the same time. To do so, it's important you have a builder, approved plans, and the land you want to buy under contract.

What kind of house can I build with a VA construction loan?



1 Unit Stick Built Housing – Primary Residence

New Manufactured Housing – Primary Residence o Multiwide only; single-wide units not permitted Modular Homes – Primary Residence . PUDs







VA construction loan Lenders Security America Mortgage is a VA construction loan lender that specializes in one-time close construction loans. It's important to work with VA lenders who know the VA loan program as it relates to construction loans. You can reach them at 1855GOVANOW or visit their website. Contact Info: Name: Garrett Puckett Company: Security America Mortgage E-mail: Phone: (855) 701-2816 Website: securityamericamortgage Address: 7514 Shadyvilla Ln Houston, TX, 77055, United States