BTCC Introduces ETH/USDT Crypto Perpetual Contracts With Up To 150X Leverage

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





London, England, United Kingdom, October 31, 2023 – BTCC, an acclaimed cryptocurrency exchange in Canada, the United States, and Europe, offers secure trading services with best-in-class technology for seamless crypto trading.

BTCC, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the United States, Europe, and Canada, is thrilled to announce its commitment to providing eth usdt crypto perpetual contracts with up to 150X leverage to traders around the world. Traders can now engage in ETH/USDT crypto futures trading with up to 150X leverage on their application and website.

With a focus on cutting-edge technology, BTCC has established itself as a frontrunner in the industry with its user-friendly app interface, genuine crypto products, highly optimized trading services, and a liberal trading environment. These features enable traders from around the world to enjoy the benefits of a safe trading experience that is convenient and authentic.

A licensed crypto exchange in the USA, Canada, and Europe, BTCC specializes in providing top-notch eth/usdt crypto perpetual contracts with up to 150X leverage with a strong emphasis on compliance and lawfulness. With a passion for innovation, BTCC's main objective is to satisfy the unique expectations of its customers. They aim to do so by improving the overall cryptocurrency trading experience for trading enthusiasts from all walks of life. The fair trading atmosphere delivered by BTCC ensures a smooth and consistent trading experience for thousands of traders online.

A renowned platform for trading eth usdt futures contracts, BTCC has a wide range of crypto perpetual contracts to ensure accessibility and reliability to the website and app users. Whether it is working on ensuring a user-friendly interface or developing genuine crypto products, the platform is dedicated to making quality trading experiences available for everyone. With 12 years of expertise in the field, BTCC is on a mission to make bitcoin futures trading a breeze for all interested traders around the world.

Crypto enthusiasts from all over the world can use this crypto trading platform to trade ETH/USDT crypto perpetual contracts. They can head to BTCC's website or application to trade perpetual future contracts while enjoying the lowest fees on the market. It is one of the best platforms for Bitcoin trading with low leverage.







What makes BTCC the go-to choice for many crypto enthusiasts is the platform's promise to protect users' assets through many market cycles with zero security incidents since 2011. The platform even instantly executes orders ranging from 0.01 BTC to 50 BTC. The platform also provides negative balance protection. It absorbs the losses in case the trader's account goes below zero.

BTCC personalizes the trading journey for beginners and experienced traders to meet their unique goals and expectations. It allows them to stay at the forefront of the crypto market with their intuitive and sophisticated web and app platforms. The BTCC academy ensures users can get all the latest crypto trading information they need to know for free. A team of dedicated specialists is always there to offer customer support for any customer queries. Both iOS and Android users can download the BTCC trading app from the Google Play Store or App Store.





Contact Details:

Name: Henry

Company Name: BTCC

E-mail:

Official Website:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Youtube:

Youtube:

Address: London, England, United Kingdom