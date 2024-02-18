Ascoindex Expands, Serves Digital Currency Exchanges And Wholesale Investors In 8 Countries

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) NEW YORK, NY–Ascoindex , which offers Bitcoin, USDT Tether, Ethereum, and GainX in bulk, is now operating across the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Founded by Turkish billionaire Uğur Akkuş, the CEO of A&S Investment Holding , the platform provides a seamless, user-friendly way to purchase cryptocurrencies in large quantities.







In 2019, A&S Investment Holding recognized that the digital currency market was growing rapidly and attracting a considerable number of investors. The company foresaw the need for reliable platforms that could facilitate wholesale trading of digital currencies. A&S Investment Holding stepped in to create the Ascoindex digital currency wholesale trading platform, which meets the cryptocurrency needs of both exchanges and investors. By committing to staying ahead in technology, the company is providing a vital link in the digital currency market, ultimately meeting the bulk trading needs of investors.

Akkuş explains that Ascoindex was strategic when choosing the cryptocurrencies to offer.“Bitcoin is widely accepted and has become an immensely popular form of digital payment. USDT Tether is pegged to the US dollar, attracting risk-averse investors,” he says.“Ethereum's smart contract capabilities open up a world of possibilities for decentralized applications. Finally, with its unique features, GainX is an intriguing possibility for any portfolio.”

By offering major digital currencies in bulk to global investors, Ascoindex is working to redefine the cryptocurrency market. The company and Akkuş envision a digital currency ecosystem that will provide reliability and efficiency for wholesale traders. In 2024, they will continue to prioritize customer satisfaction and security as well as a buying process that is smooth and hassle-free for everyone.

Ascoindex and bitmoneycoin are companies owned by A&S Investment Holding Company, which holds 100% of the investments in the cryptocurrency market. Ascoindex is a unique wholesale crypto sales platform that specifically caters to crypto investors, offering bulk sales of four major digital currencies, including Bitcoin, USDT Tether, Ethereum, and GainX. Currently, Ascoindex operates in eight countries, serving numerous cryptocurrency exchanges and investors. The company strives to meet the diverse investment needs of its clients while prioritizing their satisfaction and security.

