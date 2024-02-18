What Is The Average Property Price Range In Alicante Spain And How Does It Vary Based On Property Type And Location?

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Real estate in Spain is normally in high demand among both local people and foreigners. The greatest attention of potential investors is focused on cities located on the Mediterranean coast. The province of Alicante on the Costa Blanca is a magnificent region of Spain, famous for its wonderful climate, beautiful nature and developed urban infrastructure. Propertiesin Alicante satisfy every need of people who want to buy a high quality home at an adequate price.

Those who are planning to buy properties for sale in Alicante are primarily interested in the housing prices and the factors which affect them. Among the main factors are the following:



location;

type of property;

new construction or secondary housing;

apartment area;

plot of land and its area;

number of bedrooms and bathrooms;

additional benefits; panoramic views.

Characteristics of real estate prices in the cities of the province of Alicante

In general, the Valencian Community, to which the province of Alicante belongs, welcomes the largest number of visiting foreigners buying housing. And in the province, real estate properties located in the cities of Alicante, Benidorm, Torrevieja are in the highest demand. Best of all, apartments with two or three bedrooms, duplexes and bungalows are sold here, which are located near important infrastructure such as shops, schools and healthcare facilities.

In general, there are many resort towns in the province of Alicante, where all types of real estate are for sale including apartments, townhouses, penthouses, chalets, bungalows and villas. The average price for one square meter of housing in the province is €2,069. The prices range from small apartments with limited amenities in the secondary market to new comfortable villas. But it is of great importance in which city the property for sale in Alicante are located. We suggest you take a look at the cost of one square meter of secondary housing in the cities of the province as of April 2023.



Alicante ̶ €1433;

Altea ̶ €2055;

Benidorm ̶ €2158;

Benijofar ̶ €2188;

Villamartin ̶ €2173;

Denia ̶ €1871;

Calpe ̶ €2062;

Orihuela ̶ €1886;

Pilar de la Horadada ̶ €2168;

Punta Prima ̶ €2626;

Rojales ̶ €2100;

Ciudad Quesada ̶ €2215;

Torrevieja ̶ €1684; Javea ̶ €2143.

As you can see, the highest prices are observed in the small town of Punta Prima, and in the main city of the province the prices are the lowest. Prices for new housing, as a rule, are higher than for real estate in the secondary market.

If we analyze how prices depend on the type of property and its location, we can note the following:



apartments are the type of housing for which there is the greatest demand. The location of the apartments greatly affects the price. Thus, the most expensive apartments are those located near the sea coast and located near the main infrastructure facilities of cities such as shopping centers, restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues. So, the cost of apartments in the center of Alicante starts from €100,000, and an apartment near the beaches of Torrevieja can cost more than €200,000;

townhouses are completely or partially detached houses of two or three floors, which have recently enjoyed increased interest among Spaniards and citizens of other countries. Townhouse complexes are being actively built in all cities of the province, their prices start from €170,000 and depend on the same factors. At the same time, a land plot, a swimming pool, and other amenities, as a rule, shared with all residents of the complex, affect the price significantly, too. The most popular cities for purchasing townhouses in the province are Denia, Calpe and Altea; real estate for sale in Alicante is also represented by such a type as villas ̶ these are luxurious and comfortable houses with their own gardens and swimming pools. Those who want to buy a villa prefer to choose areas near the coast. It is important that the balconies and terraces offer panoramic sea views. Prices for such villas start from €400,000 and can reach several million euros.

It should be noted that prices may vary depending on demand, economic conditions, urban infrastructure development, they are also affected by the season. Therefore, it would be wise to contact a professional real estate agency, whose employees are well aware of the local market trends and will help you make a profitable purchase.

In 2022, 20% of sold real estate was in the province of Alicante due to its unique location and conditions that ensure a high quality of life. Properties for sale in Alicante are definitely worthy of your financial investment!