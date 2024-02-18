Dora Garcia, REALTOR, Elected As The 2024 President Of The Brownsville Board Of Realtors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) BROWNSVILLE, TX, 10/20/2023 – The Brownsville Board of Realtors is proud to announce the election of Dora Garcia, a dedicated and experienced realto in Brownsville, TX, as its President for the year 2024. With a rich history of serving the board in various capacities, Dora is set to bring her unique perspective and leadership skills to the forefront of the real estate community in Brownsville.







A Journey of Dedication and Service

Dora Garcia's journey with the Brownsville Board of Realtors began several years ago when she started serving as a committee member for different committees. Over the years, her commitment to the board and the real estate community has been evident through her roles as a committee chair, secretary, and a three-term director. Her dedication and passion for the industry have made her a respected figure among her peers.





A New Chapter as President

Last year, after much contemplation and encouragement from her colleagues, Dora decided to accept the invitation to run for the position of President. Her election is a testament to the trust and belief the community has in her capabilities.“I thank everyone who encouraged me, for your trust and for believing in me to serve as your 2024 President,” said Dora Garcia.





A Bright Future Ahead

With Dora Garcia at the helm, the Brownsville Board of Realtors looks forward to a year of growth, innovation, and strengthening community ties. Her vision for the board aligns with the core values of integrity, collaboration, and excellence. The board is confident that under her leadership, they will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and service in the real estate industry.





Congratulations to Fellow Board Members

Dora Garcia and The Brownsville Board of Realtors also extend its warm congratulations to all the colleagues who have been elected to serve as directors and officers. Their collective experience and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to the board's success in the coming year.





About Dora Garcia

Dora Garcia is a seasoned realtor based in Brownsville, TX. With years of experience in the real estate industry, she has built a reputation for her professionalism, expertise, and commitment to her clients. Dora is also a proud member of the Brownsville Board of Realtors and realtor at Nexus Real Estate who has served the board in various capacities over the years. For more information about Dora Garcia and her services, visit .