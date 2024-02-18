Learn To Be Flexible With PDF Editing On Mac

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Practically every person periodically resorts to filling out application forms and signing contracts or other documents in a universal Portable Document Format (PDF). Since it has become a standard for both business and government agencies alike, most often, you will be asked to enter your data or sign exactly a PDF document. If you have not previously used PDF technology for anything other than reading texts, this may seem difficult at first. However, thanks to a wide range of intuitive online editors, this is very easy to do. If you use Mac OS, you do not even have to resort to third-party programs to create a PDF file or change it. Users can easily edit a PDF on Mac thanks to the built-in tools provided by Apple.

Use Powerful PDF Editing Options to Improve Your Files

One of the goals of creating the Portable Document Format was to fix the layout of the pages and make it possible to view them in any program and print identically. That is why some users perceive PDF files as something that cannot be changed. However, this is a deep misconception because with the help of a PDF generator or special applications, you can perform many actions with files' content:



Edit PDF, adding or removing text, pictures, graphics, and more;

Add comments;

Modify the layout of the pages as you wish;

Split a single file into several ones or, conversely, merge multiple into one;

Insert an electronic signature field or e-sign documents yourself;

Protect content from copying, printing, and other;

Block access to information with a password; Rearrange pages, etc.

With such a wide range of tools, you can not only create PDF yourself but also radically transform it or, conversely, protect it from any changes.

How to Edit a PDF on Mac Using Built-in Tools

Apple is constantly improving the technologies offered to its users, as a result of which, they can edit PDF Mac from 2018 in Quick Look. Other versions of macOS use the Preview app for this. Therefore, if you need to fill out a PDF application, sign a document with an e-signature, or correct something in an agreement to send it to partners, you can edit PDF on Mac without resorting to third-party applications and programs. The algorithm for using the Apple PDF editor is very simple and allows you to perform all actions very quickly:



Select the file you want to edit and open it by pressing the spacebar.

To start editing, find the icon with a pencil on the toolbar and click on it.

This operation will open the whole line of tools that you can use for MacOS PDF edit. With it, you can draw, insert shapes, or edit text.

If you need to edit text in PDF Mac, click on the icon with the image of the letter T. As a result of this action, a text box will appear, where you will type whatever you need to improve a file. This box is movable, and you can define the location where you want to add new text. When all changes are made, simply click on the Done button to fix your work.

More Advanced Features for Editing PDFs

The built-in PDF editor for Mac is a handy tool for making basic content adjustments to make PDF more attractive or simply fill out an application form. However, if you want to use the PDF editor at a more professional level, you will need more advanced versions of apps or an online editor. PDF services are constantly being improved to match the tech progress, and therefore, specialized platforms provide additional features that are not offered among the basic functions of built-in tools. For example, the PDFGuru platform allows you to communicate with your PDF file using Artificial Intelligence.

Conclusion

If you use any Apple device, the built-in tools may be enough to make changes to PDF files. To edit PDF MacBook, use the Preview application or Quick Look. If you want to get acquainted with more advanced PDF products, check out the useful features offered by PDFGuru online editor. And then, you will perform real miracles with your PDF files at the very edge of technological progress.