Qatar’s Premier urges conflict resolution in Gaza without preconditions

(MENAFN) At the Munich Security Conference, Qatari Premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman emphasized the imperative of reaching a resolution to end the conflict in Gaza, stressing that it should be achieved "even without any preconditions."



Shortly afterward, Israeli President Isaac Herzog conveyed that he engaged in a "very informed discussion" with Sheikh Mohammed, aimed at advancing discussions regarding a ceasefire.



“I met the Prime Minister of Qatar yesterday,” Mr Herzog declared. “It was a good discussion, and I think he is making a major effort and has an enormous focus on this issue.”



Their encounter marked the initial acknowledged direct discussions between the states, which do not officially recognize each other.



Responding to a query from The National, Sheikh Mohammed addressed the ongoing ceasefire negotiations and remarked that “we are focused on the priority of how to end this war and how to avoid further escalation”.



“We know the importance, and recognise the importance of having a deal on the hostages and getting the hostages back to their families, but also recognise the importance of stopping the war today, even without any preconditions,” he stated.



“And we believe that stopping the war would bring the hostages back. A hostage deal would bring an end to the war. But we would like to see this happen; not any further excuses.’’



He discussed the prospects for a postwar Palestinian administration as well.

