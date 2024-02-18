Thailand's Ex-Premier leaves jail after 6 months in detention

(MENAFN) Thailand's former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra was released from detention on Sunday after spending six months in prison upon his return to the country following over 15 years in self-imposed exile.



Thaksin, who held office as premier from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup in 2006, came back to Thailand in August and was sentenced to eight years in prison for conflict of interest, abuse of power, and corruption during his tenure.



His prison term was later shortened to one year after he applied for a royal pardon. At 74 years old, he was among 930 inmates granted parole earlier this month due to age or health concerns.



Earlier, he had been hospitalized due to chest tightness, high blood pressure, and low oxygen levels, as reported by the Thai Corrections Department.



Throughout his tenure, Thaksin enjoyed significant popularity among Thailand's rural and working-class citizens, although his policies were contentious among wealthy elites and conservatives who criticized him as a corrupt and dangerous populist.



In spite of his physical absence from the country, Thaksin retained considerable influence over Thai politics and remained a central figure in the nation's tumultuous and sometimes violent political arena.



The release of Thaksin Shinawatra from prison brings back a prominent and polarizing figure to Thailand amid a period of heightened political tension.

