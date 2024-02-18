16-year-old fan of Taylor Swift dies in head-on crash with semi-truck en route to concert

(MENAFN) A tragic incident occurred when a sixteen-year-old Taylor Swift fan lost her life in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer while on the way to see the pop star in concert in Melbourne on Thursday.



According to a report from a US-based news agency, Mieka Pokarier and her mother were on their way to the concert when the SUV they were traveling in collided with the semi-trailer shortly before 6 p.m. local time.



Mieka, who was seated in the front passenger seat, tragically passed away at the scene, as confirmed by local police. Her 10-year-old sister, seated in the backseat, is currently in critical condition at a local hospital, as per reports from the agency.



While Mieka's mother sustained minor injuries, she is receiving treatment. Melbourne police have indicated that the collision occurred approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of the city of Dubbo.



“The driver of the SUV was treated by NSW (New South Wales) ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries,” New South Wales police stated in a declaration.



“The rear passenger, a 10-year-old girl, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition,” the police statement further mentioned.



The unfortunate incident occurred while Swift is in Melbourne for the Australia leg of her global “Eras Tour.”



This tragedy comes after the passing of a Taylor Swift fan in November before a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The untimely death took place amidst a record heatwave, which had led Swift to postpone an earlier show.

