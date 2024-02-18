Russian forces gain complete control over Ukraine’s Avdiivka

(MENAFN) The defense ministry has declared that Russian forces have gained complete control over the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka following months of intense combat.



Leader Vladimir Putin hailed the achievement as a "success" and "important victory" just days before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu notified the Kremlin that efforts were underway to eliminate the remaining pockets of resistance. On the same day, Ukraine's military chief announced the withdrawal of outnumbered troops from the city.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western nations to increase military aid supplies and suggested that the withdrawal was partly due to a shortage of weapons.



"Now, [the military] will replenish, they will wait for the relevant weapons, of which there simply weren't enough, simply aren't enough," he stated, directing a speech to the Munich Security Conference.



"Russia has long-range weapons, while we simply don't have enough."



Later, he expressed optimism that Congress in the US would make a "wise decision" and pass the package to resupply Ukrainian forces, despite encountering staunch opposition from the Republicans.



"We hope that the House of Representatives will make decisions to ensure further necessary US support for Ukraine," Mr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X.



"We must win this war," he further mentioned.

