Red Crescent Rebuilds Nearly 200 Homes For Paktika Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Red Crescent Society recently announced that nearly 200 residential homes have been built by this organization for the earthquake victims in Paktika province.

The Bakhtar News Agency reported on Saturday, the twenty-eighth, citing the Red Crescent Society that the reconstruction of 192 residential homes in Paktika province has been completed.

Red Crescent officials added that 192 residential homes in the districts of Gayan Wolesi Jirga of Paktika province have been rebuilt and handed over to the residents of this area.

This comes as many people in this province have lost their homes due to recent earthquakes.

One year ago today, a devastating earthquake shook the districts of Gayan and Barmal in Paktika province, resulting in the loss of 406 lives and injuries to 1,685 others.

It is worth mentioning that this earthquake occurred in three districts of Paktika, destroying more than 7,000 homes.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram