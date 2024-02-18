Borders Will Be Blocked, No Objections Allowed: Iranian Army Commander

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kioumars Heydari, the commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, in response to the Taliban's objection to the border blockade plan between Afghanistan, emphasized that the borders of this country will be blocked, and no one can object.

Iranian media reported on Friday, that Kioumars Heydari made these remarks during a visit to the Iran-Afghanistan border.

He emphasized,“We want to block our borders, and we have taken the initiative to do so because it is common in all countries to create border blockades with their own authority, plans, and programs, and no one can object.”

This comes as Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government, had reacted to the Islamic Republic's plan to blockade the border with Afghanistan, saying that such action should be based on“bilateral understanding.”

Mr. Mujahid added that there is no need for such action by Iran at the moment, as there is currently no threat from Afghanistan to the security of any country, including Iran.

According to Heydari, the security of the country's borders rests with the forces of this country, and based on that,“others cannot dictate to us what we are supposed to do at our borders.”

Earlier, the commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces had announced that the first phase of the project to blockade the border with Afghanistan is underway along a length of 74 kilometres.

This is while regional countries have always expressed concern about drug trafficking and terrorist activities on the borders of Afghanistan, claims that have consistently been rejected by the authorities of the Taliban.

