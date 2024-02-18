Iran's gas consumption rises as temperatures decrease, reaches 329M cubic meters

(MENAFN) The head of Iran's gas network management center reported that due to the gradual decrease in temperature, gas consumption in the domestic sector has surged, reaching a total of 329 million cubic meters.



This increase reflects the seasonal pattern observed as temperatures drop, leading to greater demand for gas among households across the country. The rise in gas consumption underscores the importance of effectively managing gas resources to meet the heating needs of residential areas during colder periods.



Citing the slow decline in temperature throughout the nation, Gholamreza Koushki remarked: “In the last 24 hours, the amount of gas consumption in the domestic, commercial and non-major industries has increased and reached 470 million cubic meters.”



He added that it is anticipated that domestic gas consumption will escalate to approximately 570 to 580 million cubic meters on both Monday and Tuesday. This surge in gas usage reflects the heightened demand for heating as temperatures continue to drop during this period.



Efficient management and distribution of gas resources will be crucial to ensure adequate supply to meet the heating requirements of households during these peak consumption days.



“Currently, we do not have a problem in supplying gas to the power plant and industrial sectors, but by saving gas in the household sector, we can allocate a larger share to power plants and industries”, the chief of the nation’s gas network management center also declared.

