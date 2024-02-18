Iran’s output of sponge iron surges by 9.1 percent in 10 months YoY

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), the production of sponge iron in Iran witnessed a notable increase of 9.1 percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 - January 20, 2024) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



The ISPA disclosed that a total of 30.024 million tons of sponge iron was produced in Iran during the ten-month period of the current year, marking a significant rise from the 27.519 million tons produced during the same timeframe in the previous year. In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 - September 22, 2023), 18.86 million tons of sponge iron were produced, as previously announced by the Iranian Steel Producers Association.



Sponge iron, also known as direct reduced iron (DRI), is derived from the direct reduction of iron ore into iron through the use of reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal. Various ores are suitable for direct reduction, contributing to the production of sponge iron.



Despite facing severe economic sanctions imposed by the U.S., Iran's mining sector has shown remarkable progress, surmounting barriers and limitations caused by the sanctions. The steady increase in the production of sponge iron reflects the resilience and advancement of Iran's mining industry amid challenging circumstances.

MENAFN18022024000045015839ID1107865820