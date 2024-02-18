TEDPIX ends Saturday’s session with 0.89 percent drop

(MENAFN) On the first day of the Iranian calendar week, TEDPIX, the primary index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), experienced a decline of 18,523 points (0.89 percent), settling at 2,060,022.



Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as the most significant among Iran's four stock exchanges, which include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Recent statements from the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) indicate plans to enhance the participation of the country's private sector in the stock market, signaling potential changes ahead.



Citing the significant role of the private sector in financing production companies, Majid Eshqi remarked: “Increasing the role of the private sector in the stock market is one of the serious plans of the Securities and Exchange Organization.”



He noted that significant measures have been implemented in recent years to bolster the genuine involvement of the private sector in the capital market. Additionally, he highlighted that the genuine private sector's role in financing through debt securities has notably expanded compared to previous periods.



“Considering the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we will do our best to increase the share of the real private sector in areas like financing and acceptance in the capital market,” Eshqi explained.

