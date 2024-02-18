Manchester City holds Chelsea to 1-1 draw with late equalizer by Rodri

(MENAFN) Manchester City, contenders for the English Premier League title, were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Chelsea at home, with Rodri netting a late equalizer on Saturday.



Raheem Sterling, formerly of Manchester City from 2015 to 2022, stunned the crowd at Manchester's Etihad Stadium by scoring the opening goal for Chelsea in the 42nd minute.



It took Manchester City at least 40 minutes to find an equalizer, with Spanish midfielder Rodri delivering a powerful left-footed strike in the box in the 83rd minute to salvage a point for his team. Despite the draw, Manchester City slipped behind in the title race.



Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table with 57 points from 25 matches, while second-place Arsenal secured 55 points after a convincing 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, with Bukayo Saka scoring twice.



Manchester City now occupies the third spot with 53 points from 24 games, while Aston Villa sits fourth with 49 points following a substantial 2-1 win against Fulham.



Tottenham Hotspur, aiming for a top-four finish, suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. Tottenham currently occupies fifth place with 47 points.

