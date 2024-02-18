Airbus Posts 11Pc Increase In FY2023 Revenue To USD 70B

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: European planemaker Airbus posted an 11 per cent increase in its 2023 revenue to USD 70.3 billion (EUR 65.4 billion). It delivered 735 commercial aircraft in 2023, including 68 A220s, 571 A320 Family, 32 A330s, and 64 A350s. The figure is higher than the annual delivery target of 720 airplanes.

Net income in 2023 dropped 11 per cent to USD 4.1 billion (EUR 3.8 billion), with earnings per share of USD 5.16 (EUR 4.8). Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 4 per cent to USD 6.2 billion (EUR 5.8 billion), of which commercial aircraft activities accounted for USD 5.2 billion (EUR 4.8 billion). After incorporating net adjustments totaling USD 1.3 billion (EUR 1.2 billion), EBIT stood at USD 4.9 billion (EUR 4.6 billion), falling 14 per cent.

The order book, as of the end of 2023, grew 23 per cent year-on-year to USD 595.2 billion (EUR 553.9 billion). Gross commercial aircraft orders rose to 2,319, with net orders at 2,094 after cancellations, bringing the order backlog by the end of 2023 to 8,598 commercial aircraft.

Airbus said its board will propose the payment of 2023 dividend at USD 1.9 (EUR 1.8) per share and a special dividend of USD 1.08 (EUR 1) per share at the 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for April. Airbus shares fell by 1.2 per cent to USD 159.79 (EUR 148.46) per share as of 4:39 pm GST February 15.

The Airbus commercial segment recorded a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in FY2023 revenue to USD 51.3 billion (EUR 47.7 billion). At the same time, it reported EBIT fell 25 per cent to USD 3.8 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) and adjusted EBIT rose 5 per cent to USD 5.18 billion (EUR 4.8 billion).

Airbus Helicopters witnessed a 4 per cent rise in FY2023 revenue to USD 7.8 billion (EUR 7.3 billion), with a 12 per cent rise in reported EBIT to USD 770.5 million (EUR 717 million) and a 15 per cent rise in adjusted EBIT to USD 791 million (EUR 735 million).

Airbus Defence and Space posted a 4 per cent rise in FY2023 revenue to USD 12.3 billion (EUR 11.49 billion), with EBIT recovering to USD 236.4 million (EUR. 220 million), even as the adjusted EBIT plunged by 40 per cent to USD 246.5 million (EUR 229 million).

For 2024, Airbus is targeting 800 commercial aircraft deliveries and forecasting an adjusted EBIT between USD 6.9 billion (EUR 6.5 billion) and USD 7.5 billion (EUR 7 billion). Reports cited CEO Guillaume Faury saying that the delivery goal is a“good balance” between record demand and strained supply chain.

