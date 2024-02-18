Smilehandyy Presents The Top 7 Home Cleaning Companies In Abu Dhabi

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, August 18, 2023 – Are you working in Abu Dubai? Or did you get the time for cleaning? Yes, we know you didn't get the time because entering the work life makes getting time for anything else challenging. But living in an unclean place is not preferable. You can hire any cleaning company to solve that because numerous companies are available in Abu Dhabi.

Is contacting a random company suitable for hiring? Can you get the perfect services? Maybe you will be satisfied, maybe not. But in this article, you will know seven cleaning companies abu abu dhabi worth hiring. Let's learn about it.

#1 Smilehandy

What do you need from a cleaning company? The best service is the company that comes first in this list. You can get numerous benefits from this company because they not only give services in cleaning but also give you services in maintenance. You also contact them whenever you are free. You will get the best services that are incomparable. You can get all services that include:



Home Cleaning

deep cleaning

Mover and Packers

Sofa Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Maid Service

Carpet Cleaning

Carpentry

Sanitization & Disinfection

Handyman Pest Control





You can get all the services with this company so that you sit back and enjoy your time. One of the great benefits of hiring this company is that you can call them any time of the day or night, and they give you 24-hour services. Smile Handy is one the best cleaning companies in Abu dhabi.

Location:

Hub71, Al Khatem Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Opening Hours

Open 24 hrs

Contact number:

+971 (0)60 058 8883

Price:

The price of each service varies depending on the size and unit of the area.

#2 Gleam And Glisten

The following company that comes on the list is Gleam And Glisten. It is also one of the best and most trustworthy cleaning companies in Abu dhabi . They have been in this service for over 35 years. During the booking, they will have all the information about the walls, beds, sofas, carpets, and more. For any services, you can book them on an hourly, weekly, or monthly basis. If you are concerned about office cleaning, they also provide the services.

Location

Office Number 48, building 1, plot 15, street 12 -17, Mussafah.

Services



Carpet Cleaning

Executive office boy/girl services

Deep cleaning

Office carpets cleaning

Sofa cleaning

Mattress Cleaning

Villa cleaning

Glass and window cleaning

AC Maintenance

Plumbing

Electrical Garden Maintenance

Opening Hours

Everyday: 7 am – 9 pm

Contact Details

+971 (0)2 666 8283

#3 Spring Cleaning

It is a British-owned company that provides the best cleaning services in Abu-Dubai. They will give you the best deep cleaning services that the customers appreciate. They will provide cleaning and handyman services such as carpentry, plumbing, dry walls, and painting.

Location:

3311 Armada Tower 2, JLT, Dubai, offering its services to Abu Dhabi.

Services



Residential cleaning

Commercial cleaning

Sofa & carpet cleaning

Pest control

Handyman services

Babysitting

Deep cleaning Home mover

Opening Hours

Sundays – Fridays: 8 am – 9 pm

Contact Details

+971 (0)56 533 6622

#4 Solutions Hygiene

Solution Hygiene provides the best cleaning services that will save time and effort. You can find many benefits with the company, including cleaning, disinfection, sanitation, and pest control. Another reason why you should choose this company is that you will get 24-hour services from this company.

Location

The office is on the 8th floor, 802, Al Masaood old Nissan building, Najda St.

Services



Commercial cleaning

Pest control

Residential cleaning Disinfection and sanitization

Opening Hours

Sundays – Fridays: 8 am to 7 pm

Contact Details

+971 (0)50 612 1635

#5 Easy Clean

It is not always about all the extensive cleaning activities; Sometimes, it is about little details. With this company, you can get the best maid services in Abu Dhabi that are pocket friendly and carry all the major or minor tasks. It is one of the best cleaning companies in Mussafah. You can hire numerous maids for several hours.

Location

Office M -5, floor M, boodai trading Est building, Mussafah.

Services



Maid service

Office cleaning services

Part-time cleaners

Part-time ironing service

House cleaners per hour Home cleaning

Opening Hours

This place is open 24/7.

Contact Details

+971 (0)54 445 9853

#6 Paragon

Another company on this list is this paragon; they believe in providing a vast array of cleaning services ranging from small or soft residences to mall and warehouse cleaning. One of the few locations in Abu Dhabi that offers the best expert industrial cleaning service at a very high standard and affordable pricing. Paragon has the right arsenal of tools to leave their clients 100% satisfied.

Location

Building C-34, office 303, Khalifa Street.

Services



Residential cleaning service

Commercial cleaning services

Industrial cleaning services Special occasions cleaning services

Prices

Cleaning services: Starting AED 45/hr

Opening Hours

Everyday: 8 am – 6 pm

Contact Details

+971 (0)55 863 5200

#7 Evershine

Are you looking for the services of a cleaning and maintenance company in Abu Dhabi? Then you can choose this brilliant company that provides the best cleaning service with the highest quality. They go above and beyond with cleanliness, sanitization, disinfection, cleaning, and maintenance. They assure you that your home is clean and germ-free. Moreover, they use all disinfected material that is approved by the municipality.

Location

building 283, ME-10, Mussafah

Services



Home and office cleaning services

Pest control

Maintenance service

Water tank cleaning and disinfection

Office boy deployment

Restaurant cleaning

Carpet shampooing

Move-in and move-out cleaning services Post construction cleaning

Prices

Deep cleaning service: Starting AED 600 (1-bedroom apartment)

Opening Hours

Everyday: 7 am – 10 pm

Contact Details

+971 (0)50 826 0321

To wind Up

Living a working life is not easy sometimes. You don't even get the time for yourself, so how can you get time for cleaning and maintenance. So here is the solution: you can hire a professional cleaning company in Abu Dhabi that can provide all cleaning, maintenance, and many more services. That saves not only your time but also effort. You can also call them whenever you are free. They can provide you 24 hours services, but finding a company that offers quality work takes time and effort. So in this article, we talked about the top 7 cleaning companies available in Abu Dhabi so that you can easily find the best one.

Contact Information:

Name: Kuldip Lakhani

Company: SMILEHANDYY

Email:

Phone: 600 588883

Website:

Address: Hub71, Al Khatem Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi