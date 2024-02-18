So Special, So Talented: Sanya Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of Suhani Bhatnagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra on Sunday condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer biographical sports drama 'Dangal'.

Sanya expressed disbelief at Suhanis demise and extended her condolences to the entire family.”

'Dangal' narrates the story of the Haryana sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, who became India's first women wrestlers to appear in international competitions and won medals.

Sanya, who started her acting career with Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Dangal', portrayed the adult version of Babita Kumari.

The actress posted on her Instagram Stories:“I can't believe it's real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family.”

'Dangal' featured Aamir Khan as their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was driven by his dream to make his daughters world-class wrestlers. Sanya played Babita, Fatima Sana Shaikh essayed Geeta Phogat's part, and Zaira Wasim appeared as the young Geeta.

The 19-year-old Faridabad girl, Suhani, was afflicted by a rare autoimmune condition known as dermatomyositis, two months back.

Her hands started swelling mysteriously and then it spread to the rest of the body, but her condition could not be identified by doctors treating her till she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, some 11 days ago.

The condition can only be treated with steroids, but these affected her immune system and weakened her so much that she started finding it impossible to breathe.

--IANS

sp/kvd