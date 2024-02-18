august 22, 2023

maui, hawaii

in a remarkable feat that has captivated the global diving community, 12-year-old tobias hochstetler has secured the prestigious title of the world's youngest padi rescue diver. this accomplishment was achieved through an intensive rescue diving course set against the breathtaking backdrop of maui, hawaii.

tobias' journey into diving began with his passion, leading him to earn his open water certification and progress to advanced dive training at the renowned sani blues dive center in the red sea, sharm el sheikh, egypt as well as completing research diving in simons town, south africa, helping to preserve rare pajama sharks and also to understand why kelp forests have been so sustainable near the cape there, while rapidly deteriorating in northern california. tobias helped to capture photos, which are fed into an artificial intelligence software and processed by cape raad research and development center.

beyond exploring the ocean's depths, tobias is an active member of the advanced rock-climbing team at gravity vault in novato, california. his age-defying successes highlight his mature approach and sense of responsibility, essential qualities in rescue diving that demand quick decision-making, precise execution, and unwavering composure.

following his training, tobias expressed his deep love for diving, which he sees as a serene sanctuary connecting him with nature. he extended heartfelt gratitude to his mentors and supporters for their role in his ongoing journey.

during his time in maui, tobias showcased his compassion by volunteering for three days. he dedicated his first day to the maui humane society, caring for pets displaced by a recent fire. additionally, he assisted in distributing essential supplies at lahaina gateway, providing much-needed aid to those affected by the fire. alongside his accomplishments, tobias is a 7th grader and volunteers alongside his brother isaac, a 5th grader. isaac's passion for helping animals complements tobias' diving achievements.

both tobias and isaac are students at marin montessori school in corte madera, california.

tobias hochstetler's exceptional achievement not only solidifies his position as a prodigious diver but also serves as an inspiration for young diving enthusiasts worldwide. as he continues to push the boundaries of accomplishment at his tender age, the world eagerly anticipates his journey characterized by adventure, compassion, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

tobias taking a certification photo.







tobias volunteering by loading ice into cars of lahaina, maui, hawaii fire victims.



