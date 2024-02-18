Luce Home Presents Essential Guidelines Which Is The Do's And Don'ts Of Cleaning Common Household Kitchen Appliances

singapore, august 22, 2023 – regularly cleaning your household appliances is important to ensure their longevity and optimal performance, as well as maintaining the overall cleanliness of your home, but this might not be as simple as it may seem. not all household appliances can be cleaned in the same way as each one has its own unique features and materials that require specific cleaning methods. here are some easy and simple tips to help you clean your appliances.

with all the food and products that you keep in your refrigerator, it's important to clean it as much as possible to keep all of these fresher for longer. when cleaning your refrigerator, make sure to remove all its contents and also clean the interior, including the interior shelves, drawers, and door seals.

you can easily mix up a cleaning solution by combining some warm water and a few drops of dish soap and using a clean cloth to wipe everything down. when the entire surface has been cleaned and all spills have been wiped away, go over everything once more with a dry cloth to soak up any excess moisture before returning all removable parts and products.

while these cleaning products may be useful in other areas of your house, it's best to keep these away from your refrigerator entirely. abrasive cleaners risk damaging the fridge's surfaces, while harsh chemical cleaners might leave chemical residue after cleaning, which can infiltrate and contaminate your food.

cleaning your refrigerator is also the perfect opportunity to sort through all the products and remove anything that has exceeded its expiration date or no longer smells fresh. you really don't want to keep these in your refrigerator as they increase the risk of stubborn foul odors, which are much harder to remove.

the cardinal rule of cleaning is to always take immediate action when facing stains, and this is especially true when it comes to your oven. when left for too long and allowed to cool, these burnt food particles can actually harden and become much harder to remove completely. an easy but effective way to clean these is by mixing together some baking soda and water to form a baking soda paste that you can massage into these areas and leave overnight.

you'll find that the paste will soften the hardened particles, if not remove them completely, and you'll be able to clean these off much more easily the next day. when all the stains have been removed, make sure to go over the entire oven interior with a slightly dampened cloth to ensure that no traces of baking soda have been left behind.

as tempting as it may be to attack food spills and stains with a metal scouring pad or other sharp tools, this can cause some serious damage to your oven in the long run. not only do you risk scratching the oven's enamel, but you might also accidentally hit and break the appliance's heating elements. when cleaning your oven, the best approach is to soften the stain so that you can wipe them away, as well as to not let spills accumulate in the first place.

food spills and particles are more likely to build on the oven racks rather than the actual enamel of the oven, so it's important to clean these regularly to avoid the unpleasant odors and smoke they may produce when left alone. you can do this by submerging the rack in some warm and soapy water and allowing this to soften the stains. once the particles have softened, you can begin gently scraping them off before leaving the rack to air dry.

similarly to ovens, you really don't want to use any sharp or abrasive tools when trying to clean off hardened food splatter in a microwave as this can really damage the interior. instead, fill a microwave-safe bowl with some water and vinegar and microwave this until the solution begins to steam. let the steam sit for a few minutes as this will work to soften the mess so that you can just wipe them off.

glass cleaners may seem gentle enough to clean your microwave, but they might actually contain harmful chemicals. not only does this risk damaging the lining of your microwave, but it may also have some health risks when heated. instead, you should opt for either some soapy water or a gentle all-purpose cleaner to clean your microwave.

the combination of food and heat has always been a messy one, which is why it's pretty inevitable that your microwave will be collateral damage. however, the best way to make cleaning much easier, in the long run, is to clean messes as soon as they happen. while this may seem like much more cleaning work, you'll actually find that it's much more time efficient as you're not allowing these food splatters to harden and become stubborn.

