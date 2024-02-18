(MENAFN- evertise digital) beijing, china – august 22, 2023 – if you are running an online business, you know how important it is to find reliable and cost-effective wholesale suppliers. wholesale suppliers are the middlemen between you and the manufacturers, and they can make or break your profit margin. but how do you find the best wholesale suppliers for your niche? and what are the benefits of using a b2b platform to source your products?
in this blog post, we will answer these questions and more. we will also introduce you to 10 of the biggest and most popular b2b platforms in the world, and one of them is rexcer.com, a new and innovative platform that focuses on the us and canada markets.
what are the benefits of using a b2b platform?
a b2b platform is an online marketplace where buyers and sellers can connect and trade products in bulk. b2b platforms offer many advantages for online businesses, such as:
– access to a large and diverse range of products from different countries and regions
– ability to compare prices, quality, and reviews from different suppliers
– ability to negotiate terms and conditions with suppliers directly
– ability to order samples and test products before placing a large order
– ability to track orders and shipments online
– ability to reduce risks and costs by avoiding intermediaries and middlemen
by using a b2b platform, you can save time, money, and hassle when sourcing your products. you can also find new opportunities and expand your market reach.
10 biggest b2b platforms in the world
there are many b2b platforms out there, but not all of them are suitable for your needs. depending on your niche, target market, budget, and preferences, you may want to choose one or more of these 10 biggest b2b platforms in the world: alibaba : the largest and most well-known b2b platform in the world, alibabaoffers millions of products from china and other countries. you can find almost anything on alibaba.com, from electronics to clothing to furniture. alibabaalso offers various services such as trade assurance, inspection, logistics, and payment solutions. rexcer : a new and innovative b2b platform that focuses on the us and canada markets, rexceroffers high-quality products from verified suppliers in north america. you can find products in categories such as health and beauty, home and garden, sports and outdoors, toys and hobbies, and more. rexceralso offers free shipping, free returns, low minimum order quantities, and secure payment methods. amazon business : the b2b version of the popular e-commerce giant, amazon business offers millions of products from thousands of sellers across various categories. you can benefit from amazon's fast delivery, customer service, prime membership, and discounts. you can also use amazon's tools such as analytics, reports, invoicing, and tax exemption. global sources : a leading b2b platform that connects buyers and suppliers from asia and other regions, global sources offers products in categories such as electronics, hardware, fashion, gifts, and more. you can also attend trade shows, conferences, and online events hosted by global sources. dhgate : a b2b platform that specializes in cross-border trade from china to the world, dhgate offers products in categories such as apparel, jewelry, shoes, bags, toys, and more. you can also enjoy features such as escrow protection, coupons, flash deals, and dropshipping. tradeindia : a b2b platform that connects buyers and suppliers from india and other countries, tradeindia offers products in categories such as agriculture, chemicals, engineering, textiles, and more.
you can also access trade leads, catalogs, and trade shows hosted by tradeindia. made-in-china : a b2b platform that showcases products from chinese manufacturers,
made-in-china offers products in categories such as machinery, industrial equipment, construction, energy, and more.
you can also use services such as sourcing solutions, inspection, and certification. thomasnet : a b2b platform that connects buyers and suppliers from north america, thomasnet offers products in categories such as metals, plastics, electronics, industrial supplies, and more.
you can also access information such as company profiles, product catalogs, and industry news. ec21 : a b2b platform that connects buyers and suppliers from korea and other countries, ec21 offers products in categories such as food, beauty, health, automobiles, and more. you can also post buying leads, sell offers, and company profiles. eworldtrade : a b2b platform that connects buyers and suppliers from around the world, eworldtrade offers products in categories such as apparel, machinery, home appliances, sports equipment, and more.
you can also join trade groups, webinars, and expos hosted by eworldtrade.
