New Title, Profitable Plates, Provides Strategic Marketing Insight For Restaurant Owners

Digital marketing today is a complicated and elaborate art, and when you have to worry about marketing on top of the day-to-day challenges of running a business, it can be overwhelming. There are so many opportunities to grow online, but there are many more things to learn about the digital landscape, which has grown exponentially over the decades.

One of the downfalls of living in the Information Age is just how easy it is to get inundated by information. There's a technique and a methodology for every niche; there's all kinds of terminology, like“best practices”, to learn and dissect. If you don't know where to look, curious individuals will find it difficult to parse everything you're likely to find. And this is, of course, if there's any consistency for your target industry in the first place.

Alejandro Aguilar, founder and CEO of RestoStrategy, knows this pain all too well. He's found that there are characteristic pain points specific to the restaurant industry that often get lost in the homogenous noise of marketing advice. To address these concerns, he set out to provide a marketing resource that caters specifically to his peers. Enter the release of his new book titled Profitable Plates.

Think of Profitable Plates as a comprehensive marketing optimization strategy guide for restaurants. The book discusses a range of need-to-know topics and techniques such as how to run the numbers before promotional campaigns to make sure they make sense, mastering deliveries to maximize profits, how to build a richer community, boosting employee morale, and more. Living in the Information Age means that, while we can learn anything with the tap of a button, it's equally as possible to get overwhelmed by the innumerable avenues of knowledge. To overcome information overload, Alejandro wrote Profitable Plates to be approachable as well as easy-to-understand.

Alejandro explains,“I went to The National Restaurant Association Show in May 2023, and I was approached by a former McDonald's colleague. I've always admired and respected this guy, and now he was a CEO of a small chain of restaurants in Miami. We get to talking, he figures out what I'm doing now, and he tells me, 'I need to be able to measure our marketing results. I don't know what works and what doesn't work. I'm extremely frustrated.' He wanted my help, and I gave it to him. But as I was helping him, this lit a fire under me.

“This sent me on a discovery process that resulted in a framework that moves restaurant marketing from good enough to 'Holy cow! This is amazing!' with specific and strategic actions that produce ROI from day one in most cases. And the end results motivated me to create Profitable Plates to give restaurant owners tips and tricks that they can apply to their situation as they see fit.”

Alejandro also discussed intentional and measurable marketing in a recent interview on the Wantpreneur to Entrepreneur podcast. In this interview, he goes into detail about his multifaceted background while also providing listeners and viewers with insight on how they can market themselves better. When referencing the fast-moving, super information network of social media and reminds restaurant owners, Alejandro states,

“You do not have a customer. You have many different types of customers. The person who comes at dinner does not have the same profile and characteristics and needs as the person that comes at lunch. There's no way to create a message that will resonate with [everyone]. In the noise chamber that is social media, where you have thousands of people trying to capture your attention, there are only competitors, other ads, anyone doing marketing. There's so much noise that you have to be really strategic in how you communicate with [your audience].”

Through the release of his book, Alejandro wants to help restaurant owners adapt a more flexible understanding and utility of marketing. He notes that marketing is more than just a series of branding tools. It can be an incredible money-making machine, especially for the restaurant industry. He goes on to say,“When done properly, marketing can influence every part of a business and will be as relevant as having a good product and a great experience. I want owners to walk away from Profitable Plates with actionable goals that will help them bring a rejuvenated avenue of profit to their business.”

Profitable Plates was on July 21st and is available to read on kindle or purchase as a paperback . To learn more about how RestoStrategy helps businesses grow dynamically through personalized, dynamic marketing, visit the company's website or connect with Alejandro on linkedin .