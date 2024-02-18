Br Garage Doors & Gates Investigates The Influence Of Sea Proximity On Garage Door Functionality

how sea air affects garage doors in coastal cities – a look at the case of manhattan beach

we started our survey by asking garage door companies in various coastal cities whether they receive more repair service calls from homeowners close to the sea. most respondents said yes, but they pointed out that not all sea air is the same. some areas have higher salt content in the air, causing corrosion to garage door components. manhattan beach is known for its beautiful beaches, but the salinity in the air proves challenging for garage doors. we contacted the garage door manhattan beach company, and they confirmed that they receive an exponential number of repair service calls from homeowners close to the beach.

protect your garage door from the damage caused by salt air at the coast

according to our survey, garage doors in coastal areas experience more malfunctions than those in places with lower temperatures. the primary reason for this is the salt in the air. salt can corrode metal over time, leading to problems with the lift system, hinges, and tracks of garage doors. additionally, the high humidity levels near the sea can cause the door panels to swell or warp, causing them to malfunction or become stuck. therefore, it is essential to perform regular maintenance on your garage door if you reside in a coastal area.

protect your garage door from low temperatures

on the other hand, companies located near lower temperatures experienced fewer garage door malfunctions. our survey revealed that low temperatures increase the door opener's strain, causing it to malfunction. while cold temperatures don't necessarily damage the metal parts of your garage door, they can affect its performance, especially the springs and the opener. it is vital to have a routine maintenance schedule during colder months by adding a lightweight oil spray to your garage door's hinges, springs, and rollers.

keep your garage door

the location's overall climate is another factor affecting your garage door's durability and reliability. places with constant temperature changes experience additional strains on the door's moving parts, causing them to malfunction. it is essential to have a garage door professional inspect your garage door regularly to anticipate issues caused by changing temperatures, especially during autumn and winter.

make your garage door last longer

as much as we want our garage doors to last forever, the average garage door lasts about 10 to 15 years. however, proper maintenance and servicing can increase the door's lifespan. during routine maintenance, technicians will clean and lubricate the tracks and hinges, tighten any loose screws and bolts, and perform necessary repairs to keep your garage door in good condition. it is important to note that some of these tasks can be safely performed at home, but others are best left to professionals.

how to protect your garage door from malfunction in coastal areas

garage doors are integral in maintaining the security and safety of our properties. our survey revealed that doors located near the sea experience more malfunctions, while those in cooler temperatures have fewer door malfunctions. regular maintenance is essential to prevent garage door failure and ensure your door lasts longer. it is essential to call a garage door professional who will diagnose and repair any issues to keep your garage door functioning properly.





