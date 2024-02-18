What Is Joel Swanson's Role At Vystar?







Joel Swanson is the chief member experience officer at VyStar Credit Union, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. He's been in that role since January 2019. Before stepping into that position, Swanson was the credit union's chief digital officer. Prior to that, he held multiple executive positions at Alaska Federal Credit Union.

For those unfamiliar with the role of a chief member experience officer, think of it as the person responsible for finding ways to ensure the best customer experience. The chief member experience officer is a C-suite executive focusing on helping a business create effective, worthwhile interactions with its customers and members. The person in that position often reports to the chief executive officer, chief operating officer, or chief marketing officer.

At VyStar, joel swanson works on strategies and establishes policies to support the credit union and assist it in providing a positive banking experience for all 900,000 members nationwide. A chief member experience officer often oversees a team that monitors customer interactions and assures that the business adequately responds to customer grievances or worries and suggestions for improvements and reforms.

“Our members are our community. And so that's why it's all cyclical, from our members to our employees to our community and that focus,” Swanson said during an appearance on the podcast“Banking On Digital Growth.”

Joel Swanson Focuses On Producing Excellent Service to Credit Union Members

VyStar is committed to helping members attain their financial and life goals. To accomplish that, Swanson strives to ensure that it operates as efficiently as possible so that the credit union can give back to its employees, members, and the community it calls home. He said,“That's a credit union's mission at its core.”

According to Swanson, that requires“growth, scale, and then also through better digital delivery and better self-service options, so that when members come into our branches, or they call us, it's because they want to and need that consultation, not because they have to.”

For over 71 years, the financial institution has been known as a reliable brand for borrowers. In April 1952, the Jax Navy Federal Credit Union opened at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida. The original enterprise was chartered by 12 founding members with $60. In 2022, the credit union changed its name to vystar .

The financial institution has grown to include 69 branches in Florida and Georgia located throughout 29 counties. It also has over 20,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide to make banking a breeze for its members.

That level of growth was only possible with a solid executive group that includes Joel Swanson and CEO brian wolfburg .“It is a team effort,” said Swanson.“The whole leadership team at VyStar is aligned and works together on defining strategy together.” With his guidance, the credit union has worked to maximize future growth potential.

Swanson and the credit union team understand that banking doesn't have to be boring. It recently launched the Endless Summer Sweepstakes credit card offer campaign featuring VSignature Rewards credit cards. It's a fun way to reward members for their steadfast support.

The campaign kicked off on June 19, 2023, and runs until midnight on Aug. 13, 2023. All current members with a VyStar credit card, including business credit card holders, are automatically entered every time they make a qualifying purchase with the card for a chance to win VIP experiences from the credit union's community partners or the grand prize of 3 million points that can be redeemed for cash value or used to book travel, or buy gift cards and merchandise.

“We are excited to offer our members a chance to win an experience of a lifetime. We understand the importance of celebrating and rewarding our members for their loyalty, which is why we are proud to offer the Endless Summer Sweepstakes,” said Kris Carrera, senior vice president of payments.“It's also a great opportunity for new members to apply, receive all the great benefits of being a cardholder, and earn a chance to win.”

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Georgia and Florida who are at least 18 years old and is void where prohibited by law.

VyStar Foundation Supports Local Nonprofit

While Joel Swanson is devoted to ensuring members of the credit union have the best banking experience possible, VyStar Foundation is dedicated to doing good and leading by example through collaborative partnerships to support veterans, active military members, youth, and overall community improvement in the areas served by the financial institution.

In June 2023, the foundation donated a 2,556-square-foot property in Jacksonville to the Three Grains of Rice Missions. The building was formerly a branch of the First Coast Federal Credit Union, which was officially acquired by VyStar in early 2023.

Patricia McElroy, president of the foundation, stated,“This is a unique opportunity for [the foundation] to support meaningful work being done by Three Grains of Rice Missions. The selection committee recognized the need in the community for these services, in addition to the effectiveness of the organization's leadership and their alignment with the foundation's areas of focus.”

The building, located at 3040 Edison Avenue, will be the official headquarters of the nonprofit organization founded by Ed Perez in 2016. It's expected to open its doors in August. Three Grains of Rice Missions offers resources for housing, food, clothing, educational programming, and medical care to people and families experiencing food and housing instability. It also provides international disaster relief and humanitarian aid.

“We are grateful to VyStar Foundation for this generdonation. This new building will be a game changer for our organization, allowingto better serve the needs of our community,” stated Perez.“We believe this partnership will be a powerful force for positive change, and we are excited to see the impact that Three Grains of Rice Missions will have in this new space.”

The foundation's next grant cycle will be open from Aug. 21 to Sept. 20, 2023. It will foon organizations and nonprofits that support underserved youth.