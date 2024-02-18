Omaha Productions Celebrates The Success Of Netflix's Nfl Docuseries Quarterback

Los Angeles, California, US, August 26, 2023 – The way we view NFL quarterbacks is something akin to gods or superheroes. These athletes undergo immense pressure (and are paid huge sums) to deliver victories to fans. But despite their popularity, we rarely get a glimpse of them beyond what we see on the field and hear from often-exaggerating sports broadcasters.

What really happens when an NFL quarterback takes off his helmet?

The new Netflix series, Quarterback, answers that question better than any other football documentary to date. The eight-part series follows three veteran NFL quarterbacks for the entire 2022 season, capturing historic wins, devastating injuries, intimate family moments, and much more.

Produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and executive produced by sports media mogul Jamie Horowitz, Quarterback provides an unprecedented look at the lives of starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and MarMariota as they seek greatness in what Peyton Manning calls“the hardest position in sports.”

While football documentaries have givena peek behind the curtain before, Omaha Productions' long-form series goes into much greater depth on its subjects, giving viewers a well-rounded look at each QB as a player, a husband, a father, and a person.

Each player was followed by a camera team throughout the 2022 season, and the filmmakers are careful not to interfere with the day-to-day of each man. The result is a fly-on-the-wall perspective that feels incredibly candid.

One of the most striking aspects of the series is the balance between deep-dive football stuff and the intimate moments that the players spend with family and friends. The players' partners also play a large role in the show, and viewers are given a look at the sometimes-shockingly normal family lives of these nfl superstars .

For instance, we see Kirk Cousins pulling out of the stadium parking lot with his family just after losing a Wild Card game in the Playoffs to the Giants. His season was over. Moments later, just like any other dad, he pulls into his driveway and is reminded by his wife that it's garbage night. It's so normal it seems surreal.

But family life isn't always so banal. Two players welcome new additions to their families during the season, and plenty of drama arises as families have to upend their lives for the sake of football.

Moments like these remind viewers that football is much more than playmaking and the locker room. The families behind these QBs are just as integral to their stability and success on the field.

netflix and omaha productions could not have picked a better NFL season to document in Quarterback. This season was full of surprises, and each quarterback on the show followed a different narrative of struggle and success.

History was made as Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for total offensive yards. And Kirk Cousins pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history as he led the Vikings to the playoffs. The cameras were also rolling as MarMariota was benched late in the Falcons' season, which would eventually lead to him quitting the team. You couldn't ask for more drama or exhilaration.

There's something special about witnessing these major events up close and personal instead of hearing them filtered through the opinions of sports media talking heads. Viewers are given the opportunity to be more than just fans-it feels like being a part of sports history in the making.

The comprehensive behind-the-scenes footage and the long-form nature of the show contribute to this feeling of blunt closeness. After experiencing the emotional thrills of Quarterback, it will be tough for fans to return to more traditional football docuseries like Hard Knocks and All or Nothing.

The production team behind Quarterback, Omaha Productions, is celebrating another major success despite being a rookie in sports media.

Omaha Productions was founded by former quarterback and NFL Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning in 2020. Inspired by accomplished sports media producer Jamie Horowitz and WME Agent Josh Pyatt, Manning hit the ground running and has turned a fledgling brand into a powerhouse media production company worth nearly half a billion dollars .

Quarterback's success can be partially attributed to Manning taking a personal interest in its production. Convincing NFL quarterbacks-and their coaches-to allow camera crews to follow them for an entire season is no easy feat. Manning's access to the NFL and his knowledge of the game were integral in making the show happen. He even met personally with Cousins, Mahomes, and Mariota before filming began to discuss the concept of the show and the risks involved.

This just adds to the list of reasons why Quarterback is unlike any other NFL series that's come before.

On the heels of the success of its first season, Quarterback season 2 has been greenlit by Netflix.

Peyton Manning announced on The Pat McAfee Show that the docuseries would return in 2024 after a new set of quarterbacks receive the docuseries treatment throughout the 2023 NFL season. And once again, Manning is taking a personal interest in the selection of quarterbacks. While no quarterbacks have signed on for the next season yet, fans can expect Manning to deliver more in-depth behind-the-scenes footage of even bigger NFL stars.





