Nike plans to reduce global workforce by 2 percent amid restructuring initiative

(MENAFN) Nike, the American athletic footwear and apparel corporation, is set to reduce its global workforce by 2 percent as part of a corporate restructuring initiative.



"We are not currently performing at our best, and I ultimately hold myself and my leadership team accountable," Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe stated on Thursday in a letter to the workers. "This is how we will reignite our growth."



The anticipated layoffs are estimated to impact approximately 1,500 to 1,600 employees. The Oregon-based company has outlined the job cuts in two phases, with the initial round commencing this week and the second phase expected to conclude by the end of May.



Nike had previously disclosed plans in December to reduce costs by approximately USD2 billion over the next three years, citing projections of diminished sales.



Across various sectors in the US, particularly in the technology industry, numerous companies have initiated job cuts since the final quarter of the previous year, grappling with reduced income and declining advertisement revenue.



Among the companies implementing layoffs since the last quarter of 2023 are Cisco, Instacart, Snap, DocuSign, Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, resulting in thousands of job losses collectively.

