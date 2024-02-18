Edenred Presents Salary Payment Insighting Guide For Employers In The Uae

Let's take a look at some of the key aspects of UAE's salary processing regulations, to streamline your payroll management effectively.

Understanding the legal framework

The primary legislation governing salary processing and the labour rights of employees in the private sector in the is the Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 (also known as the Labour Law), which outlines variprovisions related to wages, payment dates, deductions, leaves, and more. It also defines the obligations of employees working within the UAE.

Ministerial Resolution No. 598 of 2022 regarding the Wages Protection System also has provisions for a comprehensive set of labour laws and regulations that have been implemented to protect the rights of employees and to ensure fair compensation for everyone.

Apart from the legal obligations, there can also be industry-specific regulations or workplace-related policies that businesses adhere to, depending on the sector in which they operate.

Components of a salary

When processing salaries for employees in the UAE, it is essential to understand the varicomponents that make up the total compensation package.

There is no minimum salary specified in the Labour Law, however it broadly mentions that salaries must cover basic needs of the employees.

The varicomponents typically include the basic salary, allowances (such as housing, transportation, and education), bonuses, commissions, and other benefits as per the employment contract. Each component may have specific rules and tax implications, and accurate calculations are crucial to avoid any discrepancies or legal issues.

Deductions and withholdings

The Labour Law permits specific deductions from employees' salaries, such as social security contributions, income tax (if applicable), insurance premiums, and any court-ordered payments.

However, it is crucial to be aware of the permissible limits and seek legal advice to ensure compliance with the local regulations. Transparent communication with your employees regarding deductions is essential to avoid misunderstandings and maintain a harmoniworking environment.

Ensuring timely salary payments

According to the Labour Law, employers must pay their employees' salaries within the stipulated time frame as agreed in the Employment Contract. Here are some important things to keep in mind regarding salary payments:



Salaries should be disbursed on a monthly basis, especially if there is no time period specified in the employment contract. All employees must be paid at least once a month .

Salaries should be paid within 15 days from the salary due date.

According to the Ministerial Resolution No. (598) of 2022 concerning WPS issued on 25 November 2022, if a company fails to pay its employees within this 15-day period, will be considered late, and therefore, in default.

Consequences of such a violation will start from the seventeenth day of the delay, namely, the Ministry can levy a fine of AED 1000 per employee.

If your employees are not paid, or wages are delayed for any reason by over 60 days, then a fine of AED 5000 per worker will be levied, with a maximum fine of AED 50,000.

In extreme cases, the Ministry can also stop granting the company any additional work permits for its employees.

If salaries are not paid by the given deadline, the regulatory authorities may impose travel bans on those who hold key management roles in the company, which may have an effect on the investors and stakeholders.

It is also important for business owners and employers to note that at least 80% of your employees need to be paid at least 80% of their salary. Employers must ensure sufficient funds are available to meet salary obligations at the earliest possible. Failure to comply with payment regulations can lead to penalties, legal disputes, and damage to the organisation's reputation.

Adhering to salary processing regulations in the is crucial for employers to protect the interests of their employees and maintain a compliant and transparent work environment. By understanding the legal framework, determining salary components accurately, ensuring timely payments, and maintaining meticulrecords, businesses can navigate the payroll landscape with confidence and avoid any potential pitfalls.

Remember, working with a Ministry-approved payroll card provider can help ensure that your salary processing operations, i.e. WPS payroll and WPS-compliant salary processing in the remains efficient, accurate, and compliant.





