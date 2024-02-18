Farah Zulaikha, Ceo Of“Farah Fragrances”, Announces Opening Of Company Headquarters







As she began her career within the fashion industry, Zulaikha quickly gained traction as an accomplished model after appearing on Tyra Banks's“The Tyra Show”. From there, she delved more into her passion for civic duty and global awareness, joining her family on charity missions aimed at aiding with global issues such as poverty, hunger, access to medical care and human rights violations.

Now, Zulaikha has taken on her next role of“perfumista”. Following the launch of her brand, her signature scent has been included in the catalog of International Flavors and Fragrances, a multi-billion grossing fragrance house. Though Zulaikha is a new CEO, her prior experience in the fashion and beauty industry is extensive. Having studied biochemistry in college, she first created a range of all-natural lip balms inspired by domestic violence survivors who were unable to use conventional products due to facial trauma. Her passion for social justice and beauty have both fueled her desire to help others, empower women and girls, and work to make a positive impact on other people's lives.

“The idea began when I discovered a new way to empower, educate and give back to young women and girls who desire to awaken their sense of confidence,” says Zulaikha.“This fragrance contains notes of Tiare flower, gardenia, patchouli heart, purple plum, tonka bean, liquid amber and sandalwood to unlock a feeling of self-reliance and inner strength. My hope is that it encourages those who use it to hold their head higher and stand taller in the face of everyday trials.”

Zulaikha's new headquarters will give fans and customers a chance to sample the scent in person. Her pursuit of sustainable production ensures that the fragrance is formulated without skin irritants or unnecessary additives, making it safe for both the pland customers. The fragrance, which was developed in coordination with industry regulatory organizations such as IFRA and RIFM, is paraben-free, synthetic fragrance free, vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free and petroleum free.

Farah Fragrance also aims to give back to communities by consistently partnering with charitable causes, donating proceeds towards those affected by human trafficking, victims of natural disasters and global hunger.“I'm so grateful for the trajectory that my business is on,” she says.“I've had the pleasure of hitting milestones such as selling out during my launch at Manhattan's famed department store, Lord & Taylor. Above that, I first felt true success when a customer wrote to me sharing that she overcame domestic violence and that my fragrance was the shield she wore like armor every day. She shared that it made her feel strong and empowered, and she wore it every day even when she didn't feel beautiful. I was truly moved by her story, and to me, it served as evidence that something I created actually impacted someone in a genuine, positive way.”

Since the beginning of her career, Farah Zulaikha maintained a constant pursuit of positive change, hoping to fulfill her brand's mission of giving back to the world and empowering others. The company currently has a billboard in Times Square in NYC promoting the scent and other new products, including the“Farah” eau de parfum hand sanitizers, ambient room diffusers and candles. Fans and customers are invited to take a peek inside the new Farah Headquarters, and are encouraged to check out product expansions in person. For those looking to shop“Farah” products, stay updated on new launches through Farah Zulaikha's instagram and website .

“Farah” fragrance was founded by Farah Zulaikha, a supermodel, United Nations Ambassador, humanitarian, musician, and female CEO. Zulaikha began her career as a model, later going on to serve as an advocate for global awareness and gender equality. Zulaikha became a recipient of numeraccolades such as The United Nations Distinguished International Humanitarian Leadership Award for her work in anti-abuse and anti-human trafficking. She currently serves as a permanent UN Ambassador for the first and oldest women's rights organization in the USA, the National Council of Women of the United States. She is currently based out of NYC, New York, working as the CEO for her fragrance brand and other products. To learn more about Farah Zulaikha and her company, visit her website at .

Farah Zulaikha,“Farah” Fragrance