Brewery Tours Margaret River The Region's Most Epic Private Tours

Customised Winery & Brewery Tours

Guests can choose from a range of tour packages, from half-day adventures to multi-day experiences, allowing them to explore a selection of Margaret River's top breweries, distilleries, and cider houses.





Exclusive Access

The MREWA has established strong relationships with the region's breweries and wineries, granting guests exclusive access to behind-the-scenes tours, tastings, and interactions with the master brewers, winemakers and distillers.





Scenic Locations

Margaret River is famfor its breathtaking landscapes, and The MREWA incorporates scenic stops along the way, ensuring guests can appreciate the region's natural beauty.





Educational Experiences

For those interested in the art and science of brewing, the brewery tours provide a comprehensive education on the brewing process, the history of the breweries, and the different beer styles on offer.





Transportation and Tastings

Guests can relax and enjoy the tour with provided transportation between locations and genertastings and food pairings at each stop.





Sustainability

The company is committed to sustainable tourism practices and works closely with the local community to support responsible brewery tours.





“We are delighted to return from a family holiday in Italy, refreshed and ready to entertain our guests once more,” said Jye, owner of The MREWA .“We aim to create fun and memorable experiences celebrating what the world-renowned Margaret River region offers. We look forward to welcoming guests to Margaret River's premier winery and brewery tours.”





About The MREWA Margaret River Tours

The MREWA is the leading tour operator in Margaret River, Western Australia. With a commitment to providing tailored and memorable experiences, they offer a variety of private tour packages that showcase the region's vibrant wine and craft beer scene, distilleries, and local attractions. Their dedication to sustainable tourism and partnerships with local breweries make them the ultimate choice for Margaret River distillery, brewery and winery tours.