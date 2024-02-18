Google introduces latest AI model named Gemini 1.5

(MENAFN) Google has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model named Gemini 1.5, nearly two months following its initial release.



"The model delivers dramatically enhanced performance, with a breakthrough in long-context understanding across modalities," the firm announced on Thursday in a statement on its blog.



Furthermore, the introduction of the new model comes just a week after the unveiling of Gemini 1.0 Ultra, which the tech company hailed as its "most capable model."



Google stated that Gemini 1.5 Pro, the inaugural version of Gemini 1.5, achieves comparable quality to 1.0 Ultra while utilizing fewer computations.



"This new generation also delivers a breakthrough in long-context understanding," chief executive Sundar Pichai remarked in the statement.



Pichai mentioned that Google has substantially expanded the amount of information the models can process, consistently handling up to one million tokens, and "achieving the longest context window of any large-scale foundation model yet."



"Longer context windows show us the promise of what is possible. They will enable entirely new capabilities and help developers build much more useful models and applications," he continued.



Gemini 1.5 has been made accessible to developers and enterprise users starting Thursday, with plans for a full consumer rollout set to be disclosed soon.



Google's AI chatbot now enters into competition with OpenAI ChatGPT, supported by Microsoft.



On Thursday, the US-based AI research company OpenAI introduced its text-to-video AI model named Sora. This innovative model can generate videos up to one minute in duration while upholding visual quality and adhering to the user’s prompt.

