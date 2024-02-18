Zone Group Now Offers Innovative Manitou Electric Forklift Hire Solutions In Perth & Western Australia

Fully Electric: The ME 425C operates purely on electric power, ensuring a clean, sustainable performance that aligns with modern environmental standards.





Impressive Lifting Capacity: With a staggering 2,500kg lifting capacity, this forklift is a powerhouse capable of easily transporting heavy loads.





Versatile for Indoor and Outdoor Use: Whether navigating tight indoor spaces or tackling outdoor terrain, the Manitou ME 425C excels in both environments, offering unparalleled versatility.





Silent Operation: Say goodbye to noisy workspaces. This electric forklift operates with whisper-quiet precision, creating a conducive and peaceful work environment.





Wet or Dry Hire Options: Zone Group provides flexible hiring options, allowing you to choose between wet or dry hire to suit your needs across Perth and Western Australia.





The Manitou ME 425C's compact design is engineered for maximum efficiency, enabling seamless handling in even the most confined work areas. This is the solution you've been waiting for to boost productivity and streamline your operations.





