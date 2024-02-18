Zone Group Now Offers Innovative Manitou Electric Forklift Hire Solutions In Perth & Western Australia

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Perth, Western Australia, 5 September 2023 - Zone Group, a leading name in innovative equipment solutions, is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to its product lineup: the formidable Manitou ME 425C Electric Forklift Truck. This cutting-edge electric forklift is set to redefine material handling in the industry with its compact size, powerful features and exceptional capabilities. Key Features of the Manitou ME 425C Electric Forklift Hire:
Fully Electric: The ME 425C operates purely on electric power, ensuring a clean, sustainable performance that aligns with modern environmental standards.
Impressive Lifting Capacity: With a staggering 2,500kg lifting capacity, this forklift is a powerhouse capable of easily transporting heavy loads.
Versatile for Indoor and Outdoor Use: Whether navigating tight indoor spaces or tackling outdoor terrain, the Manitou ME 425C excels in both environments, offering unparalleled versatility.
Silent Operation: Say goodbye to noisy workspaces. This electric forklift operates with whisper-quiet precision, creating a conducive and peaceful work environment.
Wet or Dry Hire Options: Zone Group provides flexible hiring options, allowing you to choose between wet or dry hire to suit your needs across Perth and Western Australia.
Efficiency Redefined
The Manitou ME 425C's compact design is engineered for maximum efficiency, enabling seamless handling in even the most confined work areas. This is the solution you've been waiting for to boost productivity and streamline your operations.
Schedule a Free Demo:
Ready to experience the Manitou ME 425C Electric Forklift Truck in action? Learn more or schedule a free demonstration today –
Ph# 1300 099 338
