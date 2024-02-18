Cmap: New Research Reveals That Over 80% Of Consultancies Are Reluctant To Adopt New Technology

CMap , aleading provider of industry-tailored project and resource management software, has uncovered the huge potential for consultancies to boost growth and profitability, through technology adoption in the rapidly growing market. With adoption forecast to double in the next three years, they explore how willing consultancies are to embrace new tech solutions and stay ahead of the competition.

A recent study from CMap and Consultancy BenchPress has found that over 80% of consultancies are run using spreadsheets, or a collection of standalone tools, with just 17% using a Professional Services Automation (PSA) system to run their firm.

Despite this, the study also found that consultancies using a system experience significant growth, with higher utilization, better visibility of margin, and an increase in revenue per partner, with adopters generating 7% higher utilization than those consultancies largely using spreadsheets.

The research revealed that over a third of non-users are likely to adopt a system in the next three years, as the market is predicted to double in the same time frame. Recent adopters of systems cited the inefficiency of their“patchwork” of tools and solutions as the main reason for making the jump.

In today's fast-paced business environment, consultancies need to be open to technology to help them remain relevant while providing a significant boost to their bottom line. With the market set to double in the next few years, now is the time for consultancies to consider the benefits of implementing a system.

These findings show that while many consultancies still use traditional tools and methods to run their firm, they also demonstrate the potential for growth and efficiency gains for those willing to adopt new technology. As the market for systems continues to grow, consultancies need to consider the benefits that these systems can bring to their business.

“Consultancies are rapidly realising it's time to ditch the spreadsheets and start integrating key project and resource management workflows in a Professional Services Automation (PSA) system,” said Jon Stead, Chief Strategy Officer, CMap.“Optimising utilization is consultancies' single biggest lever for driving profit, and with clear evidence that adopters generate 7% higher utilization vs. spreadsheets, it is little surprise that adoption is forecast to double in the next three years.”

About CMap: CMap exists to help professional services companies win more work, deliver it more profitably and make better business decisions. With tens of thousands of users around the world, CMap's end-to-end CRM, project and resource management software liberates consultants, architects and engineers from endless spreadsheets and disparate systems, providing a single platform for operational success.