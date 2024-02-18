Erc Director, Eliot Popkin, Offering Aid To Businesses Hoping To Expand







Popkin set a recent personal goal of building a brand new business of his own to a $1 million valuation in under 90 days. After just three months of trial and error, he is celebrating their $4.05 million valuation, far exceeding the set goal.

Utilizing his experience as a business development coach, Popkin's main audience sphere surrounds other business owners who are looking to grow their company.“On average, clients grow their income by 50% within 12 months,” says Popkin.“Without a coach in place, a lot of small businesses find it challenging both to grow and then be able to sustain their success. That is where I fit in! That's one reason I was inspired to fomy professional career around helping other businesses grow, and now, I also want to help business owners qualify for the ERC tax credits.”

Through his business coaching, Popkin has cultivated a roadmap to enforce growth for any business who hopes to grow their business in a timely manner. In the two decades he has dedicated to this career, he has helped over 4,600 small business owners generate a combined income of over $150 million dollars.“The 10 pillars I review with my clients revolve around the ideas to Pause and Pivot,” says Popkin.“As an entrepreneur, there will absolutely be challenges, sometimes daily. The more we are able to stay present in the moment and fix one challenge after another, that's when I think we start to shine as a business owner. For me, being successful simply means showing up. Your past does not have to dictate your future, especially in light of these trying times that impacted everyone in one way or another. We have revamped our website to offer both 1-on-1 and group coaching so I can help as many business owners as possible. I think that collaborating with other growing companies is a helpful practice for any business owner, and there is a lot to be learned from one another no matter the product, mission or goal.”

Now working as an ERC Senior Director, Popkin's role is an important form of leadership that requires collaboration and planning. He partners with trusted CPA firm Abedian & Totlian that has over 40 years of experience in the field. Together with his team of professionals, Popkin was able to help over 1,100 businesses qualify for the ERC tax credits with an average of $200,000 each. Since the ERC tax credit will only be around for the next year or two, Popkin hopes to help as many businesses qualify as possible before the deadline.

Popkin's main target audience is clients with 2-500 W2 employees who have struggled significantly during the pandemic. Though not limited to this criteria, the goal is to help companies who show the most potential for growth, yet have faced great challenges due to unforeseen circumstances.“We're so grateful to be able to help as many businesses as we can, and we hope to continue offering our experience and advice to those that may benefit from it most.” For more information regarding business development visit and for ERC visit or contact:

Eliot Popkin, Business Coach and ERC Senior Director

310-810-4580