However, Austin-based startup SuretyNow is disrupting the status quo by providing instant, affordable surety bonds through their revolutionary digital platform.







Founded in 2021 by Bruce Chi and Jay Xiao, SuretyNow is on a mission to bring surety bonds into the 21st century.

“The traditional process of getting bonded takes way too long, costs way too much, and is far too complicated for most small business owners,” said Chi.“By leveraging technology, we built SuretyNow from the ground up to create a fast, easy, and affordable bonding experience.”

Rather than completing extensive paperwork and waiting days or weeks for approval, SuretyNow customers can apply for a surety bond online and receive instant approval and proof of coverage. Their proprietary quoting engine provides guaranteed instant approval with rates up to 60% lower than competitors.

“With SuretyNow, customers can purchase license and permit bonds in just minutes instead of days,” Chi explained.“The ability to get bonded on-demand is a huge advantage for any business owner on a tight timeline.”

Another way SuretyNow is innovating is with their foon exceptional customer service. Their bonding experts are available by phone 7 days a week to provide individual guidance and education for obtaining the correct bond for each customer's unique situation.

“Many of our customers are getting bonded for the first time, so we want to provide as much help as they need,” said Chi.“Our team really takes pride in being a trusted advisor – we'll walk you through the process from start to finish.”

For Chi and Xiao, who have worked at technology companies like Google and Indeed, SuretyNow represents a mission to bring change via tech innovation to the surety industry – to provide the best in class experience for purchasing surety bonds.

“Meeting bonding requirements is a make-or-break step for any small business,” Xiao explained.“Our mission is giving them an easy pathway to be compliant quickly so they can foon starting and growing their business.”

