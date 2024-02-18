Jackery Enlightens Consumers About Battery Capacity And Its Significance In Shaping The Performance Of Portable Power Stations







Battery capacity is the core component of a portable power station. Assume that a person needs a power station for camping and wants to support high-power appliances, such as a kettle, hot plate, coffee maker, toaster, grill, etc. In that case, the person needs a high battery capacity power station that can power all those appliances.

Since understanding the concepts of battery capacity is essential to pick the right portable power station, this article explores in detail battery capacity and covers all its aspects that users should know about.

The battery capacity in a portable power station is the amount of energy a battery can store. To better understand the battery capacity, first, you should get to know the basics of battery charging.

When a power station battery is charged through an AC wall outlet or solar panels, the electrons move from the positive electrode (anode) to the battery's negative electrode (cathode), resulting in a chemical reaction that stores electrical energy. When all electrons have reached the negative electrode (cathode), the battery is considered to be at its fully charged capacity. Now it can supply power until it gets fully discharged.

A battery capacity is mostly measured in watt-hours (Wh). The Watt represents the energy consumption or production rate of the device, while Wh represents the amount of power a battery can deliver constantly for one hour. This way, the battery capacity determines how long a portable power station can supply power. So, a large capacity battery means more energy the power station can store, increasing the capability to power devices for an extended time.

When it comes to battery capacity, people often confuse it with the power capability of the portable power station. However, both have different meanings and purposes.

As mentioned above, power or battery capacity is the total energy a battery can store. The power capacity of a portable power station is mostly mentioned in watt-hours (Wh). For instance, Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is rated for a power capacity of 3024Wh, meaning it can supply 2570.4 watts of power for one hour (with power depletion).

In contrast, the power capability of a portable power station is the maximum power output it can deliver continuously to the connected appliances. Simply put, the power capability reflects how much load it can handle continuously within its design limits without getting overheated or damaged.

The power capability of a portable power station is mentioned in watts (W). For example, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro has a power capability of 1002 Wh, meaning it can power an 851.7W device for an hour.

Both power capacity and power capability are essential to know how long a portable power station can run a specific appliance. The power capacity helps measure an appliance's lasting time, while power capability ensures that the power station can run the appliance. For example, if a portable power station's power/battery capacity is 1000Wh, then it can power a 200W refrigerator for around 4.25 hours (1200Wh*0.85/200W = 4.25 hours).

A power capacity is expressed in watt-hours (Wh). A watt-hour is the amount of voltage (V) a battery can provide multiplied by the amount of current (A) the battery can provide for how many hours. The formula of power capacity becomes:



Watt-hour = Voltage * Current * Hours Wh = V * A * h

To calculate the power capacity of a portable power station or any other device, you need two readings, i.e., voltage (V) and ampere-hours (Ah). For example, if the voltage rating of the power station is 12 V and the ampere-hours rating is 200 Ah, then its Wh power capacity is:

Power capacity (Wh) = 12 V x 200 Ah = 2400 Wh

This means that the power capacity of the device is 2400 watt-hours (Wh). This way, users can easily calculate the power capacity of portable power stations.

Battery capacity is the heart of a portable power station, as all the functionality depends on the battery. So, purchasing a high battery capacity station that fulfills the power needs effectively is essential. Jackery is a leading brand in Canada, offering plenty of portable power stations in different battery capacities. Below is a glimpse of two of its top-notch low carbon energy solar power stations:

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a 1002Wh power capacity and 1000W power output solar-based generator that can power 93% of appliances. Being a solar generator, it comes with two main components, an Explorer 1000 Pro portable power station and two SolarSaga 80W solar panels. This means the power station is chargeable through portable solar panels , along with traditional AC wall charging.

The key features of Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro are as follows:



Power Capacity: 1002Wh battery capacity.

Power Capability: 1000W power output, including 2000W surge peak power.

Input Ports: 3 input ports to charge the battery, including AC input, DC input, and carport.

Charging Time: Chargeable in just 1.8 hours with an AC adapter or 9 hours with two SolarSaga 80W solar panels.

Output Ports: 8 output ports, including 3x AC ports (1000W, 2000W surge peak), 1x DC port (12V/10A), 2x USB-A (18W max) ports, and 2x USB-C (100W max) ports.

Noise: Super-quiet 46 dB noise.

Portability: 4 lbs lightweight (30% lighter than similar capacity products) and folding design for easy handling.

Safety: Industry-leading BMS (Battery Management System), incorporating 12 protection layers from short circuits, over voltages, and more. Furthermore, a top shock-resistant Level 9 design along with flame-resistant materials.

Battery Life: Max capacity still at 80% for weekly use for ten consecutive years.

Battery Standby: Ultra-long battery standby for over 365 days with 80% capacity.

Operating Temperature: 14-104F (-10-40°C).

LED Flashlight: LED flashlight with 3 brightness modes. Warranty: 3 + 2 years of warranty.

Looking at all the features of Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro, it truly seems the perfect power station to fulfill power needs effectively. Its high-capacity battery allows it to power 93% of appliances, such as laptops, LEDs, TVs, refrigerators, kettles, toasters, coffee makers, microwaves, and many more.

Furthermore, its portable and lightweight design makes it easy to carry in all outdoor adventures. On top of that, its solar-based charging provides convenient power access in all places where the grid supply is unavailable. All it requires is you know how solar panels work to configure the panels in the right position for maximum utilization of solar energy.

Overall, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a powerful solar generator that can meet most indoor and outdoor power needs.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro

For power-hungry appliances or extended hours of power backup, there is a need for more high-capacity batteries. This is where Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro comes into action.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is a 3024Wh power capacity and 3000W power output solar-based generator that can power 99% of outdoor appliances. It comes with an Explorer 3000 Pro portable power station and two SolarSaga 100W solar panels.

The unique aspect of Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is that its gigantic 3024Wh battery is chargeable in just 6-7.5 hours through solar panels. It is due to the high solar energy conversion efficiency of SolarSaga solar panels that can deliver such a charging rate. When 6 SolarSaga 100W solar panels are placed to harness sunlight, they can ensure fast and full battery charging in just 6-7.5 hours.

The key features of Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro are as follows:



Power Capacity: 3024Wh battery capacity.

Power Capability: 3000W power output.

Input Ports: 3 input ports to charge the battery, including AC wall charging, solar panels, and car DC ports.

Charging Time: Chargeable in just 6-7.5 hours with six SolarSaga 100W solar panels and 2.4 hours with an AC adapter.

Output Ports: 9 output ports, including 3x AC ports (3000W), 1x AC port (2400W), 1x DC port (12V/10A), 2x USB-A (18W max) ports, and 2x USB-C (100W max) ports.

Portability: 93 lbs lightweight (30% lighter than similar capacity products) and pull rod and double wheels for easy handling.

App: A smartphone app to monitor the staat any instance.

Safety: Fully upgraded BMS (Battery Management System), incorporating 12 protection layers from short circuits, over voltages, and more.

Battery Standby: Ultra-long battery standby for over 365 days with 80% capacity.

Operating Temperature: -20~40 °C (-4~104°F). Warranty: 3 + 2 years of warranty.

Compared to Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro, the Solar Generator 3000 Pro can power even more power-consuming appliances for extended hours. Therefore, this generator is ideal for extended camping plans, RV living, or prolonged emergency power backup sources where outages are a concern.

Its fast solar-based charging is a game-changer and a big relief to always have a reliable power supply. So, if you know how solar panels work in portable form, then you can utilize the benefits of this generator to the maximum. Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is one complete solar-based generator for almost all minor to major power needs.

Jackery portable power stations are the perfect power supply to fulfill power needs in emergencies or outdoor adventures. But the real question is how long these power stations can last for connected appliances.

To calculate the lasting time of appliances, the user needs two main pieces of information, i.e., the power capacity of the portable power station in watt-hours and the appliance power requirement in watts. Afterward, the formula to calculate lasting time is:

Lasting Time = Power Capacity (Wh) * 0.85 / Appliance Operating Power (W)

Here 0.85 is the power factor.

Let's take a few common appliances as an example and calculate the lasting time with Jackery Solar Generator 1000W/3000W Pro:

A light of 5W can last for:

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro: 1002Wh * 0.85 / 5 = 170.34 hours

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro: 3024Wh * 0.85 / 5 = 514.08 hours

A television of 60W can last for:

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro: 1002Wh * 0.85 / 60 = 14.19 hours

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro: 3024Wh * 0.85 / 60 = 42.84 hours

A fridge of 520W can last for:

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro: 1002Wh * 0.85 / 520 = 1.63 hours

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro: 3024Wh * 0.85 / 520 = 4.94 hours

This way, users can calculate the lasting time of any appliance.

Battery capacity has a major role in the performance of a portable power station. It indicates how many and how long users can power appliances with portable power stations. Therefore, battery capacity must be a top point in the checklist when purchasing a power station. It is crucial to pick a power station with the right battery capacity to power all the targeted appliances.

If you want to explore plenty of versatile and high-performing portable power stations in different battery capacities, then Jackery is your one-stop shop. With years of service excellence, Jackery is known to deliver powerful, feature-rich, compact, and reliable power stations in a wide range of battery capacities. Whether indoor power backup or outdoor camping, hiking, or other advantages, you can find a Jackery's portable station specific to your needs. So, explore the Jackery product line and find your ideal portable power station.





