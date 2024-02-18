An intense first period was short on chances, though Keane used his excellent first touch to break free from his marker and unleash an unstoppable effort past Pears. A heated second half featured several exchanges and an unfortunate elbow from Dawson towards Vardy.

Bristol City vs. Millwall

Matty James scored a last-gasp winner as Bristol City overcame Millwall 2-1 in an EFL Championship match at The Den. With no goals scored during regulation time, fans at The Den were left in disbelief before James acrobatically half-volleyed a cross past Matija Sarkic for an audible roar from their 1,684 home supporters at full time.

Ipswich moved up one spot with their win against Coventry at Portman Road. Freddie Ladapo's first-half double cancelled out Mileta Rajovic's opener for Coventry.

At Carrow Road, Hull's unbeaten start to the season came to an abrupt halt with Liam Delap's goal for Manchester City loanee Liam Delap from Manchester City loanee Sam Grant who cancelled out Issahaku Fatawu's opener for Leicester.

Ipswich vs. Coventry

Ipswich Town came back from behind with two goals from Freddie Ladapo to beat Coventry City 3-1 and move up to second in the Championship table. Coventry were knocked off their perch following recent league losses at Fleetwood Town, Blackpool and Oxford United.

Kayden Jackson came close to opening the scoring early, only for his effort to hit the crossbar instead. But just after half-time, Liam Delap made the breakthrough when he weaved down right before crossing for Jordan Shipley who scored from close range.

These teams have faced off three times before, with Coventry winning once and Ipswich Town twice taking victory each time. Their most recent meeting took place in the FA Cup this December when Ipswich won 1-2. There have been five goals scored across each previhead-to-head encounter between these sides and both have averaged scoring during these contests with at least four matches seeing both teams scoring at once; hence BTTS.

Hull vs. Leicester

Leicester City's loss at Hull City ended their unbeaten start to the season and marked Enzo Maresca's first loss as Foxes manager. Liam Delap, on loan from Manchester City and taking an important deflection off Jannik Vestergaard's shot 15 minutes in, played an integral role in Hull's win.

Leicester came close to finding an equaliser following halftime as Kelechi Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira both fired efforts wide before debutant Abdul Fatawu hit a post with his shot.

Elsewhere, Ipswich edged Coventry 3-2 at Portman Road to gain top spot. Kenneth Dougall scored to help Blackpool earn a 2-1 victory at Wigan while Alfie May's late double gave Charlton an unexpected 2-1 home win against Fleetwood.

Swansea vs. Preston

After an uneventful first half, the home side quickly took control. Patino's work down the left set up Key whose looping cross hung in the air for some time before finally falling to Ashby who calmly converted.

The Tigers continued their push in the second period, with Nakhi Wells shooting wide and an offside-ruled volley going close before an error allowed Piroe to race clear and finish low into the bottom corner. But this effort ultimately fell short as an equaliser was denied to them when an error allowed Piroe's runaway.

Michael Duff remains winless as Swansea City manager while Preston North End are unbeaten in four matches and lead the Championship table. A goal from Harrison Ashby in the 17th minute gave Preston North End an early lead that they never relinquished, enabling them to jump over newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday into play-off positions and achieve victory at home.

