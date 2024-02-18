Milan van Ewijk's brilliant freekick easily cancelled out Rajovic's opener before Wesley Hoedt scored an own goal that put the visitors back ahead. However, Godden scored with an assist from Haji Wright's cross to rescue a point for the hosts.

Mileta Rajovic's double

Mileta Rajovic made his Watford debut after joining from Swedish top flight club Kalmar FF, but saw his attempt at goal blocked off by Pears on his debut.

Rajovic nearly set Sheaf up for a shot, but the winger was unable to take advantage of it. Later he played his part again as he turned Portearound before feeding Martins who attempted an effort that was blocked.

Wilson made an outstanding save from Louza's free-kick before Bachmann made an error which led directly to Coventry equaliser Matty Godden securing an exciting point with an exquisite finish of his own to salvage a dramatic point for Coventry.

Milan van Ewijk's free-kick

Milan van Ewijk's astonishing bursts of speed over the first 10-15 yards are truly dazzling and his ability to spot space for his dashes makes him an exceptional fullback. A great player overall who remains focused throughout a game while being capable of providing defense as well.

Mark Robins admitted there were errors on his side's part, yet highlighted numerpositive developments like Jay Dasilva and Kasey Palmer returning as well as Milan van Ewijk and Matty Godden joining their ranks as new signings.

Coventry City were given an unexpected boost on Sunday in an otherwise low-scoring encounter at Coventry Building Society Arena thanks to an own goal from Wesley Hoedt and a free-kick from Matty Godden, both scoring at their respective positions and guaranteeing them at least a point courtesy of Matty Godden's free kick and own goal from Wesley Hoedt securing them an unlikely point – two goals which ultimately ensured an entertaining game nonetheless.

MathMartins' goal

Brazilian international Igor Soares signed new terms this summer and has quickly established himself as a reliable player since his arrival. He made six appearances during his inaugural season in Hertfordshire, scoring two goals.

Watford have relied heavily on Gyokeres for attacking options this season and were given free rein at CBS Arena to utilize his left wing at will. Early on he created an opportunity that was blocked off by Ryan Portebut continued sloppy defending from Sky Blues allowed Hoedt an own goal before Vakoun Bayo and Godden scored against them to salvage something out of this result; unfortunately Watford are yet to record their first win this season with one win and four draws; their loss of Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamers cost them dearly;

Wesley Hoedt's own goal

Bachmann proved pivotal for maintaining parity when home side threatened an unlikely comeback. Imran Louza took advantage of Wilson's slip to set up Palmer, but his curled effort missed its target before Ederson saved a Ward-Prowse shot from being sent in.

Matip was brilliant in turning Hoedt's misplaced pass into an emphatic goal, before Shaqiri quickly added another after racing onto Sadio Mane's perfectly weighted through ball from Sadio Mane. Egypt forward Salah then scored another penalty to ensure Jurgen Klopp's side achieved seven wins out of seven in the Championship – an unprecedented start over its 126 year history!

Hoedt was eventually replaced late on by Vakoun Bayo but that did nothing to stem Coventry's late surge; rather it allowed Matt Godden to finish off an excellent close range goal from close range.

Matty Godden's goal

Godden had been on an incredible run with Coventry since the start of 2017, scoring 12 goals across all competitions in his first 11 matches of 2017. That form earned him promotion to League Two side Scunthorpe last summer.

Godden has not found the back of theyet since signing with Coventry but nearly made an impressive mark upon his home debut against Leicester City when Ryan Portefouled him inside the box and gave away a penalty – only for Daniel Bachmann to save it and keep Coventry scoreless.

Coventry levelled their game in the 87th minute thanks to Haji Wright's goal, who capitalized on a misplaced pass by Wesley Hoedt that went amiss back to him and hit an accurate strike past Ally McDonagh for Coventry.

